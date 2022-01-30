Community Builders: Scholarships available for local students

Napa Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) is encouraging students to apply for nine scholarship opportunities made available each year thanks to the generosity of local donors. The deadline for the 2022-2023 academic year is March 7, and awards range in size from $350 to more than $5,000 per year.

Scholarships are available for: local military veterans, or the dependents of military veterans who were wounded or died while in active service; graduating seniors from Napa County public high schools, and transfer students from Napa Valley College; teachers throughout the valley who are pursuing further education; and Calistoga youth studying music.

Four of the funds require or prefer students who will be first in their families to attend college, and all of NVCF’s scholarship funds are either automatically renewable for each year of a student’s educational journey, or open for subsequent year support by application.

NVCF’s newest two scholarship funds are the Changemaker Scholarship and the Committed Scholarship, both established by a Napa resident whose goal is to support exceptional, first-generation or middle-income graduating seniors who have demonstrated leadership qualities and heavy involvement in the community.

In 2021, NVCF awarded $321,351 to 100 local students. Approximately 25 percent of last year’s scholarship recipients attended University of California campuses; 13 percent went to private universities; 27 percent enrolled in the California State University system; 22 percent attended Napa Valley College and the balance attended community colleges in other regions of California, or public colleges and universities outside of California. Notably, 85 percent of last year’s recipients were the first in their families to attend college. Since inception, the Foundation has made 555 awards totaling $1.4 million to Napa County residents.

For more information, and to apply, visit www.napavalleycf.org/im-astudent/scholarship-opportunities/, or contact Napa Valley Community Foundation at scholarships@napavalleycf.org or 707.254.9565. To learn more about setting up or contributing to a scholarship fund at NVCF, contact Terence Mulligan, president, at 707-254-9565 ext. 11.