To encourage the next generation of historic preservationists, Napa County Landmarks (NCL) has established the first scholarships for graduating Napa County public high school seniors for 2019.
NCL is a nonprofit organization that advocates for the appreciation and preservation of historic buildings, sites and districts through educational programs, public policy, research and technical assistance.
NCL is awarding seven scholarships ranging from $250-$1,000 based on applicant responses to the question: Why is historic preservation important? Deadline for submission is March 22. For more information, contact your high school counselor or the NCL office at 255-1836.