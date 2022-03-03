Community Builders: Support Napa Wildlife Rescue on your tax return

Assemblymember (and volunteer songbird rehabilitator) Marie Waldron and a few allies, including San Diego Humane Society, sponsored Assembly Bill 1031 in 2017 to add a new voluntary contribution fund to the income tax form establishing a Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Fund.

AB 1031 specified that funds contributed from taxpayers would be distributed through a competitive grant program for nonprofit organizations throughout the state whose mission is to aid in the recovery of injured, sick, and orphaned wildlife. The legislature passed the bill and Governor Jerry Brown, Jr. signed it into law.

Napa Wildlife Rescue (NWR) is one of the organizations that benefit from those funds.

Carol Poole, NWR president, said, “The rehabilitation of injured and orphaned California wildlife receives very little government assistance. That work is primarily done by non-profit organizations like Napa Wildlife Rescue. We are able to apply for a grant through the California Department of Fish & Wildlife (CDFW) which is funded by the Native California Wildlife Rehabilitation Fund.

"While this grant, combined with our only other granting opportunity through the Napa County Wildlife Conservation Commission, makes up less than 10% of our operating budget. Through these grants, we are able to do special projects like building a flight aviary or buying radiograph equipment.”

Funding from the CDFW grants may be used to support operations, ongoing facility needs, innovation in wildlife care (e.g. rehabilitation techniques, enclosure designs, diet, behavioral enrichment); post-release monitoring, surveillance, data analysis; and conservation education, all well within the guidelines of NWR’s mission.

“The CDFW grant is possible only because people are willing to add a special donation to their income tax return. And it is that time of year again - so please, before you hit send on that return check the box to make a voluntary donation to the California Wildlife Rehabilitation Tax fund,” Poole added.

The California Wildlife Voluntary Rehabilitation Tax Contribution Fund donation box is Line 439 on the 2021 Form 540 California Resident Income Tax Return.

For more information, visit Napa Wildlife Rescue at www.napawildliferescue.org or email the Wildlife Administrator at wildlifeadmin@napawildliferescue.org. NWR may be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 2571, Napa, CA 94558.

Donations may be made online at www.napawildliferescue.org/donate.

For animals needing rescue or medical help, please call 707-224-HAWK (4295).

The NWR Facebook page is an ideal opportunity to read the stories and see the pictures of the non-profit’s work and its day-to-day operation. www.facebook.com/Napa-Wildlife-Rescue-117530298358117.

A video about a Napa Wildlife Rescue's work raising and releasing two barn owls is at www.youtube.com/watch?v=68IqVvMJ6Uc&t=6s.