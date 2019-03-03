Heifer International works to help end world hunger and poverty and care for the earth. As an action to help care for the earth, the group of Napa volunteers will hear speaker Chris Benz, a climate activist with the local group, Napa Climate Now, at Heifer International’s March meeting beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9 at the Napa First United Methodist Church. The program is free and open to the public.
Benz will help those attending to understand climate change and how to work locally for effective solutions.
Benz has worked on Napa County watershed and oak woodland protection issues, has held various leadership positions with the Sierra Club, and has participated in many community programs and panels related to climate issues.
The church is located at 625 Randolph St. The meeting will be held in the Kagawa Room (Bonner Building) with an entrance on the Division St. side of the building. For more information on the Napa group of Heifer volunteers or the March 9 program, call 707- 255-3388.
Napa Heifer volunteers will staff tables at Ag Day at the Napa Expo on March 8 and at Napa’s Earth Day on April 28. See www.heifer.org for more information on the history and work of Heifer International.