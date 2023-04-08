A Leadership Napa Valley Class 35 practicum project, #NapaKneads, is building a resources and information website to provide information for the community.

There are certain things we have always become accustomed to throughout the year in Napa County: warm, sun-drenched summers, mustard bloom in the spring, excitement around grape harvest, and large vineyard pile burning in the following spring as a result.

Spring is an important time during the growing season. Weather patterns will define the quantity and quality of the years harvest. This is also the time that old vineyard wood and debris is disposed of in the most efficient way possible: burn it!

Although, burning may be an effective way to dispose of this material, it has proven to be damning for air quality, locals’ health and dirty for the environment.

There is an alternative, the Clean Burn Method. This is a simple, low-cost alternative to gas and a match. Clean Burn encourages methodical preparation of pruned canes, root stock and debris to minimize smoke emissions in our county.

There are new resources available to correct the negative effect of vineyard replanting that not only lower or eliminate smoke emissions, but also provides re-usable natural nutrients to be added back to the soil.

By doing this farmers, vineyard owners and private residents can effectively reduce their own carbon footprint by sequestering carbon back in the soil. Over time this will build a compressed layer of nutrient rich topsoil that will help mitigate environmental decay.

Additionally, burning old vine wood helps control invasive pests and bacteria which lowers the need for pesticides throughout the growing season.

This process is referred to as regenerative farming. Regeneration is the leading ancestral farming method driving the future of all agricultural industries and Napa is leading the charge with new approaches of vineyard management. “Clean Burn” or low carbon emission disposal of organic vineyard waste has redefined how wineries and small vineyard owners can give back to their vineyard, community and the planet all at the same time.

You may have seen large piles of vines and other vineyard debris collected along the roadside. The difference is seeing the ones that are covered. Pay close attention to those that have tarps or coverings over the piles; these are the people who care.

By covering these piles, the landowner is showing a dedication to lower air pollution and minimizing their carbon footprint by preparing the pile for a no smoke burn. We are at a point in our agricultural evolution that we know what is good and bad for our communities. Plumes of black smoke in our community because of inefficient and careless burning are not necessary. There are industry leaders who are driving the conversations (NVGG, Fire Wise Napa, Napa Green) to make a change in Napa.

Anyone can take action whether you are in commercial agriculture, own a private residence, or live outside of Napa and are looking to make a change for the better in our community.

For more information, please visit www.napafirewise.org.