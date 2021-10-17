Community Builders: Trudy helps out at Napa's Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center

For pediatric patients like 7-year-old Stella DaSilva, who has cerebral palsy, Trudy fosters independence by motivating and inspiring her to complete therapies that, prior to her time with Trudy, she didn’t want to do. And while that technical aspect of Stella’s therapy is important, Stella’s mom says it’s the sheer pleasure Stella shows while working with Trudy that makes such a huge difference in their time together.

“There’s no love like the love of a dog,” says Kristin DaSilva. “Trudy genuinely loves Stella and wants to please her every time they work together. And Stella loves Trudy. It’s been a blessing.”

Stephanie Rivera’s daughter, Sophia, is another pediatric patient working with Trudy. She has Down syndrome and has difficulty communicating. Since working with Trudy, however, Sophia has been more animated, and Stephanie has seen a difference in her ability to communicate physically when with Trudy.

“It’s been awesome. Sophia loves dogs and she is so happy when she’s with Trudy that she wants to do everything,” says Stephanie. “If we drive by the hospital on days we don’t have therapy, Sophia lets me know. Trudy is so sweet. She has great love for children.”