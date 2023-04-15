The OLE Health Foundation will present the inaugural John Shafer Visionary Award to vintner Rick Jones of Jones Family Vineyards during the Vida OLE! celebration, taking place May 18-21.

The award honors the legacy of the late John Shafer, who was among OLE Health’s strongest advocates. Shafer, founder of Shafer Vineyards, helped create the OLE Health Foundation and foster the community support that sustains the organization today.

The award will be presented at the Vida OLE! Visionaries’ Luncheon on May 18, hosted by Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo at their Wappo Hill home. This invitation-only event serves as the official kick-off to Vida OLE!, a weekend-long celebration of the organization's 50 years of providing health care in Napa Valley; the weekend also raises critical funds to support OLE Health with vintner-host dinners, and a grand dinner and auction on May 20.

The John Shafer Visionary Award recognizes an individual who has committed him or herself to furthering the mission of OLE Health, which is to ensure that high quality primary care is provided to everyone who lives and works in the communities it serves.

“I can think of no one more deserving of this recognition than Rick Jones,” said Darioush Khaledi, chair of the OLE Health Foundation Board. “Over the years, Rick has been a cornerstone of our organization, always giving generously of his time, expertise, and resources. He sets an excellent example for all of us, especially the next generation of community leaders and philanthropists.”

With service spanning more than two decades, Rick has been a stalwart advocate for OLE Health. He originally joined the operating board in 2013, serving as treasurer from 2014-2015, and board chair from 2017-2018. He stepped down from his role on the operating board in 2022, but he remains treasurer of the OLE Health Foundation board and a trusted advisor for OLE Health leadership.

Throughout his tenure, Rick has leveraged his financial expertise as a member of the board’s finance committee, helping OLE Health manage its assets prudently to ensure the financial health and viability of the organization. He, along with his wife Elaine, have also been exceedingly generous with their own money, giving OLE Health roughly $1 million over the years.

Says Jones, “Making sure that health care is available to everyone is important to ensuring Napa is the kind of place that I want to call home. OLE is the organization that does that. The commitment that OLE has to being open to everyone, regardless of ability to pay, with an emphasis on helping farmworkers, has driven my involvement and dedication to the organization.”

For more information about the Vida OLE! celebration, and to purchase passes, visit www.olehealth.org/auction/.

Date set for NHS Class of ’67 reunion

The Napa High School Class of '67 reunion committee is planning a 56th class reunion for Saturday, July 15. It will be held at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., starting at 4 p.m. with a reception followed by a barbecue buffet and a DJ providing music for dancing. Cost is $67 per person. Checks, payable to "Napa High Class of '67," can be mailed to Jana Jack, 2468 Vine Hill Drive Napa, CA 94558.

There will also be a Friday, July 14, night informal no-host gathering and a Sunday, July 16, picnic (more details to come). See the class website for more information www.classcreator.com/Napa-California-1967/ or contact Jana Jack.

Meet the Photographer

Napa-based photographer Mitchell Glotzer will be guest speaker at the Napa Valley Photographic Society meeting on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at the Napa Senior Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Oak Room

Gltozer started live concert and comedy photography at the Uptown Theatre in Napa in 2010 as the house photographer, which he continues to do to this day. Prior to moving to Napa with his wife, Dori, Mitchell practiced law in Boston. He took one darkroom class in Boston and was immediately hooked. He moved to Napa in 1994 and opened New York Bagels until 2000 after which he worked at a local Title and Escrow Company until happily retiring in December.

Mitchell also became the house photographer for the Blue Note Jazz Club when they opened their doors in 2016 which he also continues to do to this day.

Although he primarily considers himself a concert photographer, he has photographed events, weddings, wine bottles and landscapes over the years all of which to keep his skills as sharp as possible but he am most passionate photographing live music which seems to have blossomed overnight here in Napa.

“Who ever thought that Napa Valley would be known not only for its great wine but also as a live music destination. I consider myself to be very fortunate to being in the right place at the right time.”

Napa Valley Photographic Society (NVPS) promotes the art and science of photography, providing education, image appreciation, inspiration, exchange of technologies. Most months we invite guest speakers to evaluate our images. Guests are welcome to attend. Check the website for more information http://www.napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.

