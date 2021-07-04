Community Builders: Vine Trail celebrates a month-long challenge

The top individual fundraiser was Steven Birer of the Silicon Valley Bank team, who raised $15,054. The winner of “most miles moved” was Tom Stepp who rode 2,088 miles on his bike in May.

Full results of the Month of Movement Challenge can be viewed at VineTrail.org.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has committed to raise $4.1 million in private funds to match $16 million in federal, state, and local competitive grants funds for two new sections of trail: the Vallejo to American Canyon section slated for construction in 2022 and St Helena and Calistoga section slated for later this summer.

This year’s Loco Motion events raised more than $400,000. “Without these locally raised funds, the federal, state, and local competitive funds would not be available," said Philip Sales, executive director of the Vine Trail Coalition. "This public/private partnership is a model of collaboration with our public agency partners.”