Community Builders: Vine Trail celebrates a month-long challenge

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition celebrated the end of its Month of Movement Challenge with Loco Motion Live, a small-scale in-person event held on Saturday, June 12 at the Mare Island Brewing Co.
The Vine Trail Month of Movement Challenge drew more than 400 participants who cycled, ran, walked, hiked and even walked their dogs in an effort to “move miles” and raise money for the proposed 47-mile walking and biking path connecting Calistoga to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal. It included online auction and fund-a-need
Attendees at the live event included Mayor Chris Canning of Calistoga, who emceed the event, and Mayor Bob McConnell of Vallejo representing the “bookends” of the 47-mile trail.
US Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05); Napa Sheriff John Robertson; Napa County Supervisor Ryan Gregory; Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller and members of the Vine Trail Coalition Board celebrated with cowbells as winners of the Month of Movement Challenge were announced.
Twenty-seven teams participated with two teams competing for the top fundraising spot. In the end, Silicon Valley Bank edged out the Fluggers Flyers/Clydesdales for “most monies raised” by a team at $27,476.
The Fluggers Flyers/Clydesdales, a collective of local business leaders and winemakers, won the competition for “most team members” and for most miles of movement.
The top individual fundraiser was Steven Birer of the Silicon Valley Bank team, who raised $15,054. The winner of “most miles moved” was Tom Stepp who rode 2,088 miles on his bike in May.
Full results of the Month of Movement Challenge can be viewed at VineTrail.org.
The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has committed to raise $4.1 million in private funds to match $16 million in federal, state, and local competitive grants funds for two new sections of trail: the Vallejo to American Canyon section slated for construction in 2022 and St Helena and Calistoga section slated for later this summer.
This year’s Loco Motion events raised more than $400,000. “Without these locally raised funds, the federal, state, and local competitive funds would not be available," said Philip Sales, executive director of the Vine Trail Coalition. "This public/private partnership is a model of collaboration with our public agency partners.”
There was also more good news to share that evening. Vine Trail Coalition President Chuck McMinn thanked Congressman Thompson, a staunch supporter of the Vine Train, for getting a $3 million earmark for the future Vine Trail section between Yountville and St Helena included in the House of Representatives’ transportation and infrastructure bill. Although this legislation still has to pass both houses of Congress, the inclusion of a green infrastructure project like the Vine Trail is consistent with the goals of the Biden administration.
To date, more than 20 miles of the Vine Trail have been completed with segments in Vallejo, American Canyon, Napa, Yountville, Calistoga and Napa County. The longest completed section, 12.5 miles from Kennedy Park in south Napa to Yountville, had almost 523,000 uses in 2020.
Funding available for seniors impacted by COVID-19
The Napa/Solano, Area Agency on Aging has announced that funding is available to help people age 60 and over who have been financially impacted by COVID in Napa and Solano counties.
Those who quality should apply immediately as the funding must be allocated by the end of July.
The money from this program may be used for utilities, rent, special HOA assessments, roofing and trailer conversions, and more. Those interested in applying will need to apply and submit supporting documentation.
For more information, call the Benicia Family Resource Center at 707-746-4352 or email Klara@ci.benicia.ca.us.