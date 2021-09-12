Community Builders: Volunteers needed as disaster season continues

The American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region continues to respond to disaster activity across California. In preparation for a busy fall, the Red Cross is calling for volunteers.

Volunteers are needed to work in disaster shelters supporting day-to-day activities, which can include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information, or other areas within a shelter. Health services volunteers are also needed.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Those interested in making a difference should contact their local chapter or begin their volunteer application at redcross.org/volunteer.

Free webinar on Alzheimer's for veterans, families

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is holding a free webinar for California veterans and their families on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to noon to provide information about brain health, memory screenings and veterans benefits. Individuals can register for “Brain Health Awareness for Veterans” at www.alzfdn.org/veterans.