Community Builders: Volunteers needed as disaster season continues

The American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region continues to respond to disaster activity across California. In preparation for a busy fall, the Red Cross is calling for volunteers.
Volunteers are needed to work in disaster shelters supporting day-to-day activities, which can include working in reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information, or other areas within a shelter. Health services volunteers are also needed.
Those interested in making a difference should contact their local chapter or begin their volunteer application at redcross.org/volunteer.
Free webinar on Alzheimer's for veterans, families
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is holding a free webinar for California veterans and their families on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to noon to provide information about brain health, memory screenings and veterans benefits. Individuals can register for “Brain Health Awareness for Veterans” at www.alzfdn.org/veterans.
Veterans may be at a higher risk for dementia based on their military experiences. A traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder or being a prisoner of war can all increase the chances of developing dementia, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The risk of dementia also increases with age. One in seven veterans ages 45 and over report experiencing memory problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the state of California, nearly 1.6 million veterans live in California, making it the state with the highest number of veterans in the country.
Topics and presenters at the webinar include:
• The Importance of Brain Health & Early Detection of Alzheimer’s Disease, Jennifer Reeder, LCSW, director of educational and social services, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
• Facts & Figures of Veterans & Alzheimer’s & the Importance of Memory Screening, Donna de Levante Raphael, director of national memory screening, Alzheimer’s Foundation of America
• Services & Support for California Veterans, Viktoriya Samarina, Ph.D., clinical neuropsychologist, Stanford/VA Alzheimer’s Center; national co-director, VA Advanced Fellowship Program in Mental Illness Research and Treatment (MIRT)
Participants will be able to ask questions during the webinar. For more information about brain health, memory screenings, dementia-related illnesses, or caregiving, contact the AFA Helpline seven days a week by calling 866-232-8484 or visiting www.alzfdn.org.
