Community Builders: Wines for the Vine Trail

The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition has released the next annual set of Cabernet Sauvignons in the Vintner Collection, a limited-production, 10-bottle compilation of Napa Valley wines.

Each wine is a custom Cabernet Sauvignon blend, presented in a silk-screened bottle that includes an image of the Napa Valley Vine Trail map. The 10-bottle set comes with a custom wooden display holder and a complimentary tasting at any one Vintner Collection winery.

When all 10 bottles are lined up, the wine collection reveals the actual map of the trail.

The Vine Trail Vintner Collection was created in partnership with 10 leading Napa Valley Cabernet producers including Alpha Omega, Crocker & Starr, Gemstone, Rocca, Newton, Silver Oak, Spottswoode, Tamber Bey, Vineyard 29, and Whitehall Lane.

Purchases fund the completion of the Napa Valley Wine Trail, a 47-mile car-free, paved path that runs along Highway 29 from Vallejo to Calistoga. Each Vintner Collection winery donated three barrels of wine to produce 800 Vintner Collection sets and the wines were produced for the sole purpose of supporting the Vine Trail.