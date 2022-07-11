Community Projects: 81 years of helping others in Napa

Margaret Mead said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

That saying could well apply to Community Projects in Napa, which celebrates its 81st anniversary this year and continues to operate its fundraising thrift shop in downtown Napa.

Started in 1941 by a small group of women making “Bundles for Britain,” clothing and bandages for women and children in Great Britain during World War II, Community Projects has grown into a dedicated band of more than 100 volunteers who have granted donations of about $15 million over the years to charitable organizations.

“I joined because it was more hands-on than many organizations,” said Mina Byrne, Community Projects' 2022 president. “I enjoy the camaraderie of the work with a common purpose. We all come from different backgrounds and walks of life to find joy in working together.”

Through the years, besides helping with war relief funds, the group has donated to help build the Napa High School swimming pool and sponsored other community events, including the Napa Community Blood Drive for 55 years, and assisted with golf tournaments such as the Kaiser International, the Anheuser-Busch, the Transamerica Senior and the Napa Valley Championship.

In 1956, the group purchased the building that previously housed the Napa Plunge Bath, a Catholic girls’ school and several churches at 715 Franklin St., to open a thrift store. After an existing gas station was torn down, an annex to the store was built on property next to the site.

“We’re sensitive to inflation and plan to have a lot of sales,” said Byrne, who joined the group 10 years ago. “We try to help with all the challenges people are facing.”

Byrne said the store had many shoppers after the Northern California wildfires of recent years, including the Paradise fire, and the 2014 South Napa earthquake.

“After the fires, a lot of people thought they wouldn’t have a Christmas," said Byrne. "The families couldn’t afford to buy toys or replacement decorations until they came here.”

“We also have a program that, if a member knows someone who has lost a home, we agreed to give them a $250 gift certificate for the store. The member would shop with them, usually on days when the store is closed to the public. They can pick things out to start rebuilding their household goods.”

“We’ve been around a long time. COVID closed the store, but we decided to continue to pay our staff salaries even though we couldn’t make sales. The store is now open Wednesday through Saturday for sales. We’re hoping to be able to add two more days as our member ranks increase.”

There are five paid staff positions. “They’re all wonderful,” said Byrne. “Young and enthusiastic.”

COVID-19 also reduced the number of volunteer members.

“Two years ago, we had about 140 members," she said. "But we’ve had members drop out because of the COVID risk or they couldn’t do the work anymore. We’ve also had to adapt to the realities of age and require volunteers and customers to wear masks to protect our health.”

Donations are accepted on Tuesdays and Saturdays; see the Community Projects website for hours (www.communityprojectsnapa.com). Donations accepted include clothing for men, women, children and babies, antiques, books, jewelry, shoes and purses, along with fine art and some furniture.

“There is a large sign posted outside the door of items we don’t accept,” said Byrne. “Our volunteers try to examine everything that’s brought in, but sometimes get overwhelmed and miss things that are dirty or bizarre. Once we opened a box that contained old police records from another county. We called that county, and the Napa Police came and took it.”

Byrne said the organization is conscientious in granting funds to Napa organizations.

“We take our responsibility to make appropriate grants very seriously," she said. "When new requests come in, our Projects Committee of six members poses a series of questions to the requesting organization and gets a written report. They have a face-to-face meeting with a representative from the agency and give us a report to determine whether we vote to give the organization our support. We have a once-a-month meeting and lunch where members vote on the awards. We are very careful and diligent in following up that the money is well spent. Our procedures have been in place for years.”

Community Projects also awards scholarship awards to all high schools in Napa County. "The schools determine the student to receive the award," Bryne said.

Community Projects has many long-term members.

“We have people who’ve been part of the organization for 20, 40 and close to 50 years," Byrne said. "Some of them started as teenagers when we had junior associate members. We recently had two board members climb back into the records room and found historical artifacts like a sample Bundle for Britain from 1941, aprons, scrapbooks, albums where members found photos of themselves or their mothers. It was absolutely wonderful. We had a display of them at our last lunch meeting.”

“We are always looking for volunteers. Two members must sponsor the candidate. They should be people who enjoy being with people and interacting with them and trustworthy.”

“Community Projects is a place without vitriol," said Byrne. "Our society is so divided with anger and fear. All our women come with different skills, represent every political persuasion, have varying degrees of education and work experience. Yet we respect each other’s differences and work together for a common cause, a better valley for all. Community Projects is an example of what we once were and could be again.”