Getting ready for the holidays?
Community Project's popular Putting on the Glitz sale takes place Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9:30 p.m. at the shop at 715 Franklin St., Napa.
Throughout the year, as CP volunteers sort through donations that come in from the community, they "set aside the best to give your a head start on holiday parties and events," according to the release for the annual event.
These items include clothes for men, women and children -- designer gowns, tuxedos, and party dresses can often be found at the sale.
They also squirrel away hats, furs, jewelry, handbags, shoes and other accessories.
And they bring it out for the annual sale, which most often has shoppers lined up around the block before it opens.
The Community Projects' shop will close at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, so the volunteers can set up the sale.
The Glitz sale will continue throughout the season until all of the items are sold.
This year, the shop will accept cash, credit and debit cards.
The second Community Projects holiday sale is Treasures of Christmas Past, coming on Nov. 2 and 3, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For this sale, the CP volunteers stock the store with "everything Christmas" that has been donated during the year.
Trees, wreaths, greenery, ornaments, books, toys, stuffed animals, dolls, antiques, holiday decorations, fine silver, heritage linens, jewelry and hand-made items are among the treasures that will be for sale.
Proceeds from the sales at the Community Projects store are donated back to the projects throughout Napa County, including schools and non-profit organizations who apply for grants.
For more information about the sales, call 22607585 or go online to www.communityprojects. org.