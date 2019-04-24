Cope Family Center is reviving their Blue Plate Special after an 11-year hiatus. This event features celebrity waiters who compete against each other to raise funds for Cope’s family support and child abuse prevention services. The person who raises the most “tips” at the event will win the title of Head Celebrity Waiter.
“From 2005-2008, this event raised over $750,000,” said Executive Director Michele Grupe.
Blue Plate Special will be held on May 10, a grand finale for Cope’s Blue Ribbon Month campaign to raise awareness and funds for child abuse prevention.
This year’s celebrity waiters include Stacey Biagi of Biagi Bros. and Tiffany Kaiser of Allied Propane; Yountville Mayor John Dunbar; jewelry designer Kevin Friedman; Platypus Tours owner Kathy Glass; Dick Grace of Grace Family Vineyards; Iren Jenny of Hope’s Chest; Will Marcencia, owner of Wine Down Media; Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza; Mike Purvis of Purvis Consulting; Napa Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Travis Stanley; and Truchard Vineyards’ Anthony and Suzanne Truchard. Mel Engle of Engle Strategic Solutions is reprising the role after serving as Celebrity Waiter in 2006.
The event also includes auction lots, reception activities and table games, and spontaneous items to be sold to the highest bidder.
Past Celebrity Waiter Ursula Hermacinski is also returning, this time as auctioneer and emcee.
Yountville chef Bob Hurley is preparing a diner-inspired three-course dinner for guests. “Chef Hurley has been a long-time supporter of Cope, going back to his time at Domaine Chandon 30 years ago,” said Grupe. “We are honored and grateful that he is coming out of retirement for the night to help make this event a great success.”
Tickets aren’t available but sponsorships start at $2,500 and program ads start at $125. Deadlines for both are Friday, April 26. For information, contact Ricky Hurtado at rhurtado@copefamilycenter.org or 707-252-1123, ext. 103. To make a donation to a celebrity waiter’s “tip jar” to help them win the competition, contact Selene Robledo at srobledo@copefamilycenter.org or 707-252-1123, ext. 108.
To learn more about Cope Family Center, visit copefamilycenter.org or call 707-253-1123.