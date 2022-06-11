Cope Family Resource Center marks 50 years of helping families and children in Napa

More than 50 years ago, Linda (Thomas) Scott read a tragic story in the newspaper about the Easter Sunday beating death of a 3-year-old child.

“I gave it a lot of thought and it seemed as though there was a gap in services for parents under stress,” said Scott. “These parents were unlikely to call the police or an agency that might take their children away. I felt there should be a community organization that acted proactively to prevent child abuse.

“First, I had to educate myself before I could recruit volunteers to educate the community. I organized a forum and included the district attorney, the sheriff’s office, the police department, Child Protective Services, all the agencies that could be involved. Betty Hagedorn, who was the founder of the Napa (Valley) College’s Child Development Center, made attending it a requirement for her students. The public came and I wrote an article about the forum that the Napa Register printed.”

From a grassroots idea and with help from participating agencies, community volunteers formed the Child Abuse Prevention Services (CAPS), operating a 24-hour crisis hotline out of Scott’s home. Volunteers received eight weeks of crisis intervention training before they could work.

“We got a whole lot of calls,” said Scott. “Our goal was trying to be effective in preventing abuse and neglect, to intervene before something serious happened. I knew the concept had timeless value, but I had no vision that 50 years later it would have grown to what it is today.”

The organization changed its name in 1976 to Child or Parent Emergency (COPE) and hired a director. Several years later its services had expanded to include relief babysitting, emergency diapers, home visiting service and court-ordered supervised visitation. By the 1980s the phone service included children who were home alone after school.

Cope added group support and parenting classes to its growing roster of services. It extended its services to Spanish-speaking families and became the administrative lead of the Child Abuse Council of Napa County (CAPC).

Cope and CAPS started the first annual Blue Ribbon Campaign in 1992 to raise awareness and funds for child abuse prevention. In 2000, the organization changed its name to the Cope Family Resource Center.

Michele Grupe became executive director in 2017. She started her tenure at Cope in 2003 as the development director, then became associate director.

“I was fortunate in that I had a stable upbringing with loving parents and the privilege and benefits that brings to a child,” she said. “Every kid deserves the same opportunity for a safe and loving family.”

“Cope is a place that is welcoming to all people raising kids. We’ve changed our name over the years to reflect that and because the misconception was that the only people who asked for assistance were abusive parents.

"Every parent needs help and support because it’s a hard job. I think people would be surprised that we help 1,000 to 1,200 parents a year, which includes 3,000 kids. There are a number of things we do and services we offer. We’ll connect them with other services if needed, sharing the work with all the community agencies.”

What is in the future for Cope?

“Pre-fire, it used to be about building capacity and reaching more families,” said Grupe of the situation before the wildfires of 2017. “Now it’s the advocacy piece, bringing in opportunities for parents to share and be their own advocates, using their voice in civic matters, voting and making public comments at meetings. Often, these are people who don’t typically represent themselves. This way they become more a part of the community.”

To raise funds for Cope’s work, Kathryn Hall is hosting a fundraising gala at HALL Wines at 6 p.m. on June 25. Information about the gala is on Cope's website copefamilycenter.org.

“Kathryn Hall has been lovely and generous to chair the event,” said Grupe. “We have an auspicious goal for the fundraiser to bring in $500,000 to support our services. We have generous auction lots. We hope people will take this opportunity to invest in us to build a strong foundation for the next 50 years.”

Grupe wants families to know two important points: “One, that prevention works. People may have issues, even if their challenge is homelessness or mental health. They have an opportunity to build a strong family and community. The second thing is to call Cope or another Family Resource Center if they don’t know where to go for help. We can assist or put them in touch with whatever services they need.”

Of Cope’s many successes over the years, Grupe says she’s proud of how the staff managed during the worst of the pandemic.

“Staff was dealing with the pandemic themselves, but they were able to maintain and strengthen relationships they had because of the home visiting program. Families knew they could call in and have someone to talk to; a friendly ear, if they needed something.”

Founder Linda Scott echoed a similar thought.

“Cope had the same message when it started as it does now. Don’t feel ashamed to ask for help. Everyone needs help now and again. Phone and there’s someone there. Just ask. There’s no shame in asking.”

Cope can be reached at 707-252-1123 or emailed at hello@copefamilycenter.org.