At the 92nd Academy Awards and Governors Ball on Feb. 9, Francis Ford Coppola Winery served two new wines, a 2017 Reserve Chardonnay and 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir replete with a gold-colored exterior finish inspired by one of the motion picture industry’s top honors.
For Francis Ford Coppola, six-time Academy Award-winning director, screenwriter and entrepreneur, winemaking has been a family tradition for several generations.
“The high-quality wines found in these specialty gold bottles represent some of the best that the Russian River Valley has to offer,” winemaker Sandy Walheim said.
You have free articles remaining.
The two newest Francis Ford Coppola Winery wines are from the Russian River Valley AVA known for a characteristically cool climate heavily influenced by fog generated by its proximity to the Pacific Ocean. The 2017 Reserve Chardonnay is sourced from the esteemed Dutton Ranch Vineyard located less than 10 miles from the coast. The single-vineyard bottling is from a parcel of the property that resides in the warmest part of the appellation. The 2018 Reserve Pinot Noir is from the King Vineyard known for its concentrated fruit with dark colors and expressive flavors.
Francis Ford Coppola Winery also served its 2018 I Mille Vernaccia, 2019 Sofia Rosé, 2017 Director’s Cut Cabernet Sauvignon, 2018 Director’s Cut Chardonnay, and 2016 Eleanor Red Blend wines during this year’s Oscars and at the Governors Ball.