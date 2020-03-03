Coronavirus prevention: 10 awesome songs to sing while you wash your hands

Handwashing chorus: "You better lose yourself in the music, the moment / You own it, you better never let it go / You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow / This opportunity comes once in a lifetime / You better lose yourself in the music, the moment / You own it, you better never let it go / You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow / This opportunity comes once in a lifetime"

Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten"

Natasha Bedingfield's "Unwritten" is the famous theme song of the early-aughts reality show "The Hills." Bedingfield recently released a revamped and sped-up version of the song for the show's reboot. But only the slower original has the ideal cadence and chorus length to time proper handwashing.

Handwashing chorus: "Feel the rain on your skin / No one else can feel it for you / Only you can let it in / No one else, no one else / Can speak the words on your lips / Drench yourself in words unspoken / Live your life with arms wide open / Today is where your book begins / The rest is still unwritten"

Belinda Carlisle, "Heaven on Earth"