COVID-19 and Crayons: Calcutta children work to 'kill the demon' with art and the help of Mother Durga

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALCUTTA, INDIA — While top scientists throughout the world continue to work nonstop in search of a cure for Covid-19, young children in the slums and red light district of Calcutta are lending a hand with an item that costs less than a dime. An old-fashioned crayon.

“We will kill the demon,” vowed 10-year-old Ashok, “with the powers of Mother Durga.”

Each day Ashok and his friends render their versions of the kill with simple drawings, which are being sold to the general public and the proceeds used to provide the slum dwellers and children of prostitutes with much needed food and supplies.

“It breaks our hearts,” said Jaydeep Mukherjee, a Calcutta travel agent who has put together the program. “They truly believe in what they are doing, and who knows, it may take a mythical goddess to destroy an invisible monster.

“At the very least, it is helping them survive.”

And just who is the all-powerful Mother Durga? For openers, she’s a 10-armed Hindu goddess. Back in the 16th century, legend has it, many male gods tried and failed to rid the earth of a monster demon known as “Mahisasur.”

Someone finally asked, “Why not send a woman?”