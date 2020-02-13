Wine Market Council, a source of data-driven wine consumer insights, has named Dale Stratton as its new president, and announced a new partnership for 2020 research.
A long-time member of the Wine Market Council board of directors, Stratton served as board chair from 2015 to 2017. He replaces outgoing president Steve Burns, who stepped down in January.
Stratton brings more than 35 years of alcohol beverage industry experience to his new role. Most recently an independent consultant, he was formerly vice president, commercial insights at Constellation Brands, and also spent 22 years at E&J Gallo, leading distributor management, account management and strategic insights.
Also new this year, Wine Market Council will collaborate with consumer data analytics company Nielsen Global Connect to collaborate on a far-reaching Wine & Wellness study. Collectively, this comprehensive survey will chart wine consumption habits of U.S. consumers at the intersection of health and wellness.
The study will be an extension of many themes shared at Wine Data 2020, the annual presentation of critical wine industry research. More than 250 wine producers, growers, importers, wholesalers and retailers attended this year’s event to hear updates on the direct-to-consumer, new “beyond the core” alcohol products, the impact of tariffs and more.