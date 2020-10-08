Dan Berger On Wine: A decade of disaster

In a year when more than 200,000 Americans died because of a rampant virus; when thousands of homes, lives, and businesses were destroyed by wildfires, and when normal life nationally was shattered by wide-ranging weather catastrophes, a bad vintage in wine country might seem trivial.

Although 2020 might seem to be the nadir year in California’s wine history, the reality is that what we see today is just the denouement of a horrific decade – one that pessimists might suggest is just the start of a long, arduous period of recovery.

It may not get any worse, but what lies ahead ain’t gonna be a picnic.

It’s hard to know where to start, there are so many sad stories affecting almost every aspect of wine industry culture, business, and lore.

Loss is everywhere. From the damage and destruction to numerous wineries due to fires between 2008 and today; the virus’ impact on both viticulture and enology operations; the loss of wine sales in normal channels; the closure of restaurant dining, and the fires’ influence on wine sales, almost no one benefited.