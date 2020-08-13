Dan Berger On Wine: A harvest primer

In trying to make the subject easy to grasp, some educators say wine is nothing more than fermented grape juice.
Winemakers worldwide must cringe at such a simple-minded “explanation,” which avoids a far larger discussion that entails roughly two dozen different scientific disciplines, hundreds of years of experimentation, and the untold agonies of winemakers dealing with wine marketers, critics, and consumers, most of whom know almost nothing of the product they so ardently adore.
Explaining why a particular wine is the way it is can be the start of an endless debate among those involved in its creation, image-building and sale.
And though most such people would agree on the facts of how a specific wine was made, many issues involved are disputable and often based on winemakers’ personal preferences.
If 10 winemakers each got one ton of exactly the same grapes, all picked at the exact same moment, and told to turn that fruit into a wine, the result would be 10 different wines.
-- One winemaker crushes the grapes within 100 feet of the vineyard, another trucks the fruit to a winery an hour away. (Time spent in transit isn’t beneficial to the resulting wine.)
-- One ages the wine in new 58-gallon French oak casks, another ages his in American oak puncheons, a third adds oak chips, and a fourth keeps the wine in a ceramic “egg” until bottling.
-- One winemaker presses the skins heavily and gets 163 gallons of juice. Another presses lightly and get only 129 gallons.
Each decision changes the result.
Sure, there are similarities between the wines, but differences are inevitable, some based not on decisions of the winemaker, but those forced by circumstance.
Year after year, winemakers face new challenges, some of which seemingly have no ready solutions. Solutions are made “on the fly.”
Since we have begun the 2020 northern hemisphere harvest, many people are racing to prepare for that astoundingly chaotic four-month period that’s referred to by some people simply as “crush.” Wineries from Georgia to Georgia are in gear-up mode.
For several weeks, wineries have been bottling any wines that were taking up tank and barrel space, preparing space for new wine. They are sparging equipment that hasn’t been used for a year; making sure harvest crews (not just pickers, but cellar “rats” and office staff) are on pre-arranged work schedules.
Grapegrowers are checking access roads to make sure trucks can get in and out. (Roughly 10% of all vineyard land around the world is dedicated not to vines, but to access toads and truck turn-around spaces.)
Harvest companies are inspecting trucks that will deliver grapes. They’re evaluating equipment such as harvest bins and serpettes (curved knives). Mechanics are testing conveyor belts, pumps, transfer lines, hoses, fittings, forklifts, and anything essential to getting grapes, juice, and pallets from one place to another. Once grapes begin arriving, there’s often no time to deal with problems.
Decades ago, I thought the admonition to avoid wineries during harvest was overblown, that the process was pretty much mechanized.
Much of it is – in theory. But after I moved to Sonoma County in 1986, I began to see what crush is really all about. It’s a 20-ring circus – dozens of people trying to extinguish figurative (sometimes literal) blazes. Winemakers typically work nearly around the clock. It’s hard work. Almost universally, men grow “crush beards.” There’s no time to shave.
The most desired commodity is sleep.
The most crucial decisions a winery can make are the dates each variety should be picked. This is based on science as well as a lot of intuition. Key is tasting grapes. Old-timers have an astounding ability to synthesize this skill. But it often goes beyond taste.
André Tchelistcheff, the state’s greatest winemaker, had a legendary ability for tasting grapes and determining picking dates, but he also believed that each vineyard dedicated to a single variety had a signature color and look.
Ted Bennett, founding owner of Navarro Vineyards, once realized that picking Gewürztraminer was extremely tricky. So even though he was constantly in vine rows tasting before harvest, he also looks at the coloring of the fruit (veraison).
As harvest day approached years ago, Ted took Polaroid photos of the same vines several times a day and put them on a bulletin board so they could be compared. As the grapes changed from green to faint pink, Ted asked winery employees who had worked there for years to vote on the best date for picking, based on color.
The staff vote was factored into Ted’s final decision. Not coincidentally, Navarro has long made California’s finest Gewürztraminer.
Tasting grapes is a task often left to old-timers, though more modern ideas also come into play. The crucial decision of when to pick was displayed in a TV commercial decades ago.
It showed an older man and a younger one (father/son?) walking in a row of grapevines, trying to determine the best date to begin harvest. The older man pops berries in his mouth to taste. The younger man squeezes the juice of a berry onto a refractometer to scientifically determine sugar content.
Then simultaneously both say, “We’ll pick Thursday.”
Not all harvest decisions pay dividends.
A French company once invested in a San Luis Obispo County property, planting Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, planning to make sparkling wine. The grower hired for the first wine picked too early and sugars fell well short of what was needed.
The grower called France to report the bad news to his boss.
The French winemaker replied, “No problem. We just add ze sugar.”
The grower replied, “That’s not legal in California.”
Once, about 1993, a Sonoma County winemaker ran into a problem: a large truckload of grapes came into the winery much later in the day than was optimum. As a result, the grapes were hot and the winemaker had no way to cool them down.
He began the fermentation, but soon it was clear that problems were arising. So he decided to de-classify that batch of wine and sell it at a loss.
In a post-season breakdown session, he told the story to the winery owner, who asked what the solution could have been. The winemaker said he needed a way to cool the fruit.
The winery owner ordered a “must chiller” to make sure that problem never arose again.
But not many problems can be solved with an infusion of cash. And almost never are major snags in mid-crush solved easily.
Wineries fear many things at this time of year, such as mechanical breakdowns or a loss of power. This year, there’s an added issue: making sure employees are protected from the coronavirus.
Grapes to make sparkling wine usually begin to be harvested in late August; dessert wine grapes often remain on the vines until December. If you should see a winery employee during those periods, be kind. And don’t even ask for the time.
They won’t have time to answer.
Wine of the Week: 2018 Jim Barry Riesling, Clare Valley ($20): One of Australia’s finest white wines is dry Riesling. Clare Valley is one of its most iconic regions for this occasionally austere, steely wine. This producer makes several classic versions, and even though this bottling is considered entry-level, it is a brilliant example of the concept. Lime, early picked grapefruit and a trace of minerals mark the aroma, and the mid-palate is a classic example of how Australia captures precision in a bottle. Almost anyone who tries this wine says it’s fabulous with Asian foods. It is I prefer them with a few more years of aging. Occasionally found at about $17.
Watch now: Harvest 2020 at Schramsberg
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!