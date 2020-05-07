Dan Berger On Wine: Bad wine and bottle variation

Then a call netted a clue: a marketing executive told me, “That wine was so hot that Krug went into the bulk market.” The second release was so bad it soured me on the wine.

As for my French white, I’m saddened that I probably will never try another bottle of it. Reliability matters, and the radical differences between the wines I bought cannot be eradicated by even heartfelt promises.

But I take solace that I paid less than $12 each for each bottle and am thankful I didn’t run into the problem a friend from Hawaii encountered recently.

Chris Clever is a collector of great wines, especially top Napa Valley Cabernets. At one recent tasting, he said, a bottle of a famed Cabernet had a cork that “looked weird.”

He said the wine was terrible, and he suspected the cork was the culprit. Including shipping fees, it cost “about $400,” he said. He intends to contact the winery about it.

As for my last bottle of the French white, it ended up being a first-responder in the rescue of a simmering too-dry polenta-and-mushroom dish.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Navarro Pinot Blanc, Mendocino ($18) – This overlooked grape variety usually makes a subtle, soft Chardonnay look-alike without distinction. It grows well in moderately warm climates where it often makes undistinguished wines. Grown in cooler sites, like this one, and especially if treated like an aromatic variety, like this one, it can be sensational. Navarro’s version is the best I’ve ever tasted, including imports. It has remarkable subtle white peach, fennel, and lime notes, not a speck of sugar, and such perfect balance I suggest buying several. This is the seventh consecutive vintage it has been sensational. I find it is even better two years after its release date. (But I defy you to keep yer mitts off it.) Available only at the winery or by mail. www.NavarroWine.com.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.