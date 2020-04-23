Dan Berger On Wine: Deconstructing Pinot Gris

Historically, among the most prized Pinot Gris are those from the top producers in France’s Germany/adjacent Alsace. Pinot Gris isn’t as widely respected in Germany, where it’s often called Rülander.

The Alsace, however, rates it as a noble grape, and among the best PGs there include those from the respected house of Zind-Humbrecht. Its single-vineyard Pinot Gris sell for $75 to $90 per bottle.

These are fascinating stylized wines, best suited for those who have a long connection to them, and a budget to afford them.

Perhaps the single most important region for Pinot Gris in Italy is the cool/cold region of northwest Italy called Alto Adige, an Austria-adjacent district also referred to as Südtirol. A new regional designation is called Dolomiti.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Alois Lageder Pinot Grigio, Dolomiti ($16) – Italy’s Alto Adige has a sub-region called the Dolomites (Dolomiti) that has a cool climate and limestone soils, which allow this respected producer to craft delicate, slightly spicy white wines. This youthful version with only 12.5% alcohol is subtler than some of the more widely seen Trentino wines. This classic version of that style is an astounding value. After trying it, I suspected it would sell for $25. Perfectly balanced, it has no bitterness and no residual sugar! Dalla Terra (Direct) Imports, Napa.

