Dan Berger On Wine: Meaningless Numbers

He says “deep reading” allows us to become engaged with “an extended piece of writing in such a way as to anticipate an author’s direction and meaning, and engages what one already knows is a dialectical process with the text. The result, with any luck, is a fusion of writer and reader, with the potential to bear original insight.”

I was immediately struck by the way this works with fine wine, and with the entire process that’s embedded in the justification for the entire 100-point scoring “system” that has been so widely used to rate wine. And which derides the entire art form.

Garfinkle argues that reading on a screen differs radically from reading on a page of paper; that using an electronic gadget can lead to “attenuated capability to comprehend and use abstract reasoning.”

From the start four decades ago, the use of what looks like math to evaluate a wine rankled me, a former math major. I couldn’t fathom how a score was meaningful or benefited the wine or the winery (sales). But using raw numbers ignores the land on which the grapes grew. It ignores the winemaker and any philosophical issues. It ignores the vintage and what happened that growing year.

Every fine wine is multidimensional and each wine, indeed each bottle, ought to be viewed as its own individual, unique experience.