Dan Berger On Wine: Michael Broadbent and mature wines

Michael Broadbent, one of the greatest wine experts in history and a man who understood the soul of wine better than most, has passed away at age 92. He leaves behind an astounding legacy based on the notion that the best wines of all time are those made to be aged.
Blessed with one of the most insightful fine-wine minds in history, Broadbent traveled extensively and may have tasted more great wines – most of them mature – than any other wine expert. And he left the world a written record of what he had tried!
Aging red wine has long been a big deal with wine lovers in Great Britain, but not so much in this country. Part of the problem is that acquiring a palate for older wines is a time-sensitive, learned trait and can be very costly.
The name J. Michael Broadbent had been known in London wine auction houses for decades before he came to the attention of many in the U.S. wine industry in 1980.
That was the year those who revere older wines hurried to buy his then-new “Great Vintage Wine Book,” (Knopf). The monumental tome was Broadbent’s ultimate paean to wine maturity. Any serious wine collector called it the bible of maturing wine.
Broadbent, then head of the wine department of the august London auction house Christie, Manson, and Woods, conducted some of the world’s greatest wine auctions, and all but wrote the rule book on how such sales should be conducted. Today wine auctions are popular around the world.
It was from Michael, both across the table from him and from his books, that I learned to adore mature wine.
Because of his grace and knowledge, Broadbent was widely liked and trusted.
And although his milieu was ostensibly older wines (including whites), he also believed that wines intended to be consumed young could nonetheless have ethereal qualities if one simply spent the time to understand them and their terroirs.
Instead of a number-rating system, he used a five-star rating and was sparing in how many wines would get a top rank. With Broadbent, there was never a rush to judge. He was thoughtful, respectful, and thorough.
Each different tasting generated a different star rating, acknowledgement that bottles could vary from one another.
In his role for Christies, Broadbent traveled to evaluate thousands of wines and took careful notes that wound up in his extensive writings, not only for Christies’ catalogues and in books, but also for his erudite wine columns in Decanter Magazine, a dignified and esteemed British wine journal.
His tasting notes mainly were used to explain wines to potential auction bidders and it was on his say-so alone, in some cases, that the sale of a wine would be made – even if a bottle had no label!
“He never considered himself a critic,” his son, Bartholomew, told me a few days ago. “He would rather crystallize a wine than criticize it.”
The huge volumes of tasting notes (the one mentioned above and its sequel, updated in 1991) established a worldwide standard for cogent, genteel wine analysis that far exceeds any other wine critic, in my view.
The two books are basically extensive lists of tasting notes of the greatest wines ever produced, dating to 1680 (!) from the greatest wine houses. He also often stated where and when (and under what circumstances) great wines were tasted. And his understanding of the quality of vintages from the distant past was unsurpassed.
It’s impossible to explain how much I learned from Broadbent’s writing, but one thing that came out of literally dozens of tastings I attended was that Broadbent was a realist when it came to mature wine.
That is, he never expected a wine to be perfect. For him, perfection was a target — how each wine displayed the essence of its being from what it was supposed to be. And most wines were judged in relation to that model.
That is, a bottle of 1961 Chateau Margaux should have Margaux-ishness and display 1961-ishness, to one degree or another. And thus, storage conditions were a paramount issue. (He had such an astounding nose- and palate-memory that he could identify endless wines with precision.)
This often helped him identify problem wines, even though he often noted that wine evaluation was an undertaking fraught with pitfalls. (His comments on the supposedly troubled 1983 White Burgundies is a legendary case in point.)
I know many people who believe that the best a wine can be is to taste great. Broadbent, by contrast, taught me that fine wine has a DNA and to be considered exceptional it should display that essence seamlessly. I follow that strategy as best I can.
A Chardonnay may well taste great to some or most people, but if it fails to reach its manifest destiny, can the wine really be called great? I believe Broadbent would have noted even minor shortcomings, and asked himself (or the winemaker) how such a situation occurred or could have been resolved.
And he was remarkably forgiving, able to understand that there is a limit to how good an older wine can be. It is the point at which Father Time simply defeats the greatest efforts of Mother Nature. In that way, he often noted that certain wines had “seen better days.” Haven’t we all?
Bartholomew eventually followed his father into the wine business, becoming a successful wine importer. He, too, is widely considered to have a remarkably discerning palate – reminding us of trees and apples.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.
