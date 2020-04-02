Dan Berger On Wine: Michael Broadbent and mature wines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Michael Broadbent, one of the greatest wine experts in history and a man who understood the soul of wine better than most, has passed away at age 92. He leaves behind an astounding legacy based on the notion that the best wines of all time are those made to be aged.

Blessed with one of the most insightful fine-wine minds in history, Broadbent traveled extensively and may have tasted more great wines – most of them mature – than any other wine expert. And he left the world a written record of what he had tried!

Aging red wine has long been a big deal with wine lovers in Great Britain, but not so much in this country. Part of the problem is that acquiring a palate for older wines is a time-sensitive, learned trait and can be very costly.

The name J. Michael Broadbent had been known in London wine auction houses for decades before he came to the attention of many in the U.S. wine industry in 1980.

That was the year those who revere older wines hurried to buy his then-new “Great Vintage Wine Book,” (Knopf). The monumental tome was Broadbent’s ultimate paean to wine maturity. Any serious wine collector called it the bible of maturing wine.