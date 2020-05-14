Dan Berger On Wine: Take your temperature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Are you enjoying wine the way the winemaker expected?

Whether it’s a 10-year-old Zinfandel, an un-oaked Chardonnay, or a classic Champagne, the best way to enjoy wine is to have it in an optimum manner. To do otherwise shortchanges the consumer.

And one of the most important issues is to serve each wine at the temperature that’s best for it. This is more important with fine wines. The better the wine, the more careful we should be about the serving temperature.

Most casual drinkers don’t care about this, but wine lovers know how important it can be. I believe the same care should also apply to simple, everyday wines that often are slurped without much thought.

Serving wine at the incorrect temperature runs the risk of disliking an otherwise satisfactory wine.

I’ve known people who chill everything, including reds. If the wine is of no particular quality, such a regime is probably fine. With really cheap wine, the colder it is, the less you can taste, which can be a good thing.

But to chill a fine, mature red, for instance, risks losing one of its greatest charms — the mature aroma of complexity, which is one of the reasons we age such wines in the first place.