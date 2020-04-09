Dan Berger On Wine: The Distancing Cellar

There’s an old saying in the wine business: the average bottle of wine is consumed within three hours of purchase.
It’s the way many people typically did dinner shopping – picking up ingredients for dinner on the way home from work, which often included a bottle of wine to go with the main dish.
That strategy has changed in the face of a viral pandemic that may permanently change the way we live, even after the current crisis abates. For now, buying wine as needed isn’t a great idea. Most people are shopping less regularly and using the freezer more often.
Since few people have wine cellars, buying wine for an at-home stash is a new strategy for many, a result of people sheltering at home to reduce human contact during the coronavirus threat.
Daily grocery shopping puts us in greater contact with others. To minimize that, we’re re-strategizing how we shop, buying larger amounts in fewer trips. This requires planning when shopping for wine. Here are a few suggestions on setting up a wine stockpile at home for the coming weeks and months, and how to monitor what we have.
-- Where do I put the wines?
Elegant cabinets to hold several bottles of wine are nice, but they take up space and can be expensive. And they don’t improve wine unless you’re going to store special wines that need long aging. Most wines are fine to consume now and won’t improve by additional storage. A small wine rack or even a cardboard box works fine. Just find a spot that’s constantly cool, such as under a bed or in the garage (winter and early spring only).
-- Do wines need to be on their sides?
Cork-finished wines that will be kept for many months probably ought to be on their sides (or upside down) so corks stay moist and won’t dry out. But if the wines are going to be consumed within a few months, standing bottles upright is no problem. Wines with screw caps and sparkling wines are best standing up.
-- Do I need a computerized list of what I have?
No, but a log book is helpful. Keeping tabs on what’s there from Day 1 is a way to monitor how much of which types you have and that may help you next time you’re out to buy more.
-- What’s the best mix of wines?
It depends on what you like. If you don’t drink much white wine, don’t buy much. But if you typically split your meals equally between beef and fish, some whites are a good idea. Chardonnay is always popular, but Sauvignon Blanc is probably more versatile. We adore Riesling and usually have several for serving mid-afternoons with snacks, or with Asian/Indian dishes.
As for rosé, its recent popularity has expanded their availability, but be aware of their vintage. Younger is generally safer. I’d steer clear of pink wines from 2017 or earlier.
-- How long can I keep the wines I’m stashing?
Almost all younger domestic wines (from 2017 through 2019) are fine for three to four more years, but some tend to be best earlier, such as aromatic whites like Viognier, Gewürztraminer, and domestic Pinot Gris. Also, be cautious with most moderately priced Pinot Noirs, whose shelf life can be erratic.
-- What are the best varietal wines?
I view wine as a chance to change dinner flavors as much as I can, so we rarely have the same wine more than once a week. This means I’m always on the lookout for reasonably priced wines that offer distinctive flavors and aromas. Here are a few ideas:
-- Richer Whites: Chardonnay can be soft and unctuous, which allows it to pair well with cream sauces. But a recent discovery was an excellent French Chablis from Jean-Marc Brocard ($20). Other richer styled whites include white Rhône blends featuring the Marsanne grape, as well as Viognier.
-- Crisper Whites: Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand has been popular in the last few years, but California makes a wide variety of superb examples, notably Sonoma County producers, Dry Creek, Hanna, Paradise Ridge, Trecini, and a recent discovery, 2018 Frey, Mendocino.
Often overlooked are Italian white wines, such as Verdicchio, a delightful alternative. The same goes for Grüner Veltliner, Pinot Blanc, and dry Chenin Blanc.
--Elegant Reds: The recent explosive interest Pinot Noir signals the consumer’s interest in red wines that are instantly enjoyable, which should point the way to French Beaujolais, made from the Gamay grape. For reasons I can’t quite grasp, this lovely lighter red wine is still well below the radar of many who’d love it if they tried it.
Other medium-weight red wines that are charming include three crisp Italian reds, Barbera (best with tomato-sauced foods), Chianti, and Rosso di Montalcino.
Grenache is one of the world’s most flexible grapes, and either as a varietal or in a blend, it often delivers superbly.
--Should I buy Cabernet Sauvignon?
The higher tannins in many Cabs make some a bit tough to drink when young, so I lean more toward other reds. Some great values exist in Merlot and they’re usually more approachable than Cab. Cabernet Franc and some blended reds that feature Grenache can be more approachable as young wines.
--Bolder reds:
In the last 15-20 years, most Zinfandels have been made with huge alcohol levels, but flavors can be divergent. For serving with intensely flavored foods like long-simmered beef stews, try Syrahs, especially those from cooler climates. But probably the best bold red value is Petite Sirah, which can be rough and tannic when young, but works nicely with hearty foods – and many enjoyable ones are $4 to $10.
Tips:
-- Quality and price often have nothing to do with one another. I’ve had plenty of expensive wines that I dislike and numerous inexpensive wines that I love.
-- Vintages count: Older whites and pinks can be tired, but not all are. Two examples: Old dry Rieslings often can be superb, but some stores think they’re fading, so they are marked down. By contrast, I recently saw a 1997 Napa Cabernet that was marked down significantly. I tried it. It was terrible.
-- Be wary of close-outs. Wines with a California appellation, for instance, tell you nothing about where the grapes grew and could signal a wine whose discounted price isn’t discounted at all.
Wine of the Week: 2019 Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau ($11) – Most wine “experts” will tell you this lighter red wine, which came out in late November as part of the annual release of the first wine of the vintage, is dead. And by tradition, such nouveau wines are supposed to be consumed young. Folklore says nouveaus get tired by March of the following year, when higher-quality Beaujolais are released.
However, Beaujolais Nouveau today is being made a lot more soundly than ever, and this wine remains nearly as good as it was four months ago.
As we begin to see the release of non-nouveau 2019 Beaujolais and Beaujolais-Villages in stores, the nouveau wines become inventory that many shop owners want to see disappear. Many shops may be dropping prices on the “old” Nouveau.
Served slightly chilled, it’s an inexpensive alternative to Pinot Noir.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes “Vintage Experiences,” a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.
