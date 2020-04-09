Dan Berger On Wine: The Distancing Cellar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s an old saying in the wine business: the average bottle of wine is consumed within three hours of purchase.

It’s the way many people typically did dinner shopping – picking up ingredients for dinner on the way home from work, which often included a bottle of wine to go with the main dish.

That strategy has changed in the face of a viral pandemic that may permanently change the way we live, even after the current crisis abates. For now, buying wine as needed isn’t a great idea. Most people are shopping less regularly and using the freezer more often.

Since few people have wine cellars, buying wine for an at-home stash is a new strategy for many, a result of people sheltering at home to reduce human contact during the coronavirus threat.

Daily grocery shopping puts us in greater contact with others. To minimize that, we’re re-strategizing how we shop, buying larger amounts in fewer trips. This requires planning when shopping for wine. Here are a few suggestions on setting up a wine stockpile at home for the coming weeks and months, and how to monitor what we have.

-- Where do I put the wines?