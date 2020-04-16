Dan Berger On Wine: Waiting longer to share

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rummaging around in our underground wine cellar the other day, looking for a wine to go with a modest Wednesday night dinner, I pulled from the rack a bottle of an illustrious Super Tuscan, a Sangiovese blend from the 1985 vintage.

I almost forgot we still had one, so suspected it could be really tired. Like most athletes, even the best red wines get fatigued at 35 years of age, especially Chianti types like this one. Three things dissuaded me from opening it, none related to its age:

-- I’ve identified it as a wine to serve to Bob and his wife. I had hoped it would be excellent, which these Italian wine lovers would appreciate. But because we’re all self-quarantining these days, that evening we were dining alone.

-- Even if the wine turned out to be spectacular, a bottle of it was too much for just the two of us -- and at age 35, any leftovers would be undrinkable the next day.

-- Opening a possible classic for just the two of us seemed wrong. Special wines should be shared. I know of no wine collector who consumes classic wines alone. It’s just not done.