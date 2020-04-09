Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: So many winery choices during the COVID-19 crisis – four of my recommendations

— Azur Dry Rosé “Rosé d’Or” and Sauvignon Blanc, both 2018s. Here’s a chance to buy one of Napa’s best rosé wines for a great price. Élan and Julien Fayard of Azur boldly launched Azur as the premium Napa rosé in 2008. Now 12 years later, it’s still the best. (Note it is now Napa Valley and Sierra Foothills grapes, so sporting the California AVA.) A Provence, Southern French style. The lightest peach skin color. Citrus, strawberry, melon, jasmine and peppercorns. Really dry, bright as a clear spring day. This is the type of rosé most people I know like to drink. Also available for a great price: Azur Sauvignon Blanc 2018—very fruity, perky acidity, texture. I like it with New England-style clam chowder and green salad.

Pricing and how to order. Visit AzurWines.com and you’ll find the rosé and Sauvignon Blanc for $36 per bottle. Élan and Julien offer it to Napa Valley residents for $300 per case – 30% off – and free delivery. Must purchase a full case and you can combine the two wines, so try some of each. And if you want to get serious, do what I did and buy a five-gallon keg of the rosé for $400. Five gallons equals 25 750 milliliter bottles: $16/bottle. We figure a keg a month will get us through TGH. Élan’s contact information is on AzurWines.com. Call or email her to order and arrange delivery.