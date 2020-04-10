Domaine Carneros CEO Eileen Crane to retire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a 42-year career, sparkling wine industry pioneer Eileen Crane, CEO and head winemaker at Domaine Carneros, will be stepping down from her role as CEO this summer.

In 1987, she was selected by Claude Taittinger, president of Champagne Taittinger, to develop the winery. From the beginning, Crane has been an innovator in winemaking, hospitality, direct-to-client services, open book management and environmentally sound practices.

Crane’s desire to become a winemaker was born out of her early experiences in New Jersey where she learned about wine via her father’s extensive wine cellar. She fell in love with Champagne with her first sip as a child. After having earned a master’s degree in nutrition as well as professional training at the Culinary Institute of America, Crane drove across the country to California in 1978 to enroll in oenology and viticulture courses at UC, Davis. There, she was told by a male professor that she would never get a job in the wine industry as a woman could not do barrel work.

With determination and the support of Professor Ann Noble at Davis, Crane forged ahead. Prior to joining Domaine Carneros, Crane was hired in 1984 to construct Gloria Ferrer and make their early cuvées. Her first job in the wine industry was as a tour guide at Domaine Chandon.