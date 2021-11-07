Finding Family in Napa Valley: The story beyond the Mayflower

Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents "Mayflower: The Story Goes On," a zoom talk by Mark and Sally Perkins, on Nov. 18. The monthly meeting is at 1 p.m. with the program beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The Wampanoag have lived in southeastern Massachusetts for more than 12,000 years. They are the tribe first encountered by Mayflower pilgrims when they landed at Patuxet (Plymouth) to establish Plymouth Colony.
In 2020, America commemorated the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage and the founding of Plymouth Colony, a story that cannot be told without the perspective of the Indigenous people who were there as that ship arrived and who still remain. This presentation will share some of the Indigenous voices bringing balance to the last 400 years of Wampanoag and American history.
Mark and Sally Perkins have made multiple research trips to New England over the last 15 years. Together, they share a passion for research that unveils the hidden histories within our families and our nation.
Guests are welcome. Register on the website, napagensoc.org. Click “Mayflower” and then “Register.” A Zoom link will be sent prior to the event. Registration ends on Nov. 16.
Society members will receive a Zoom link and do not need to register.
