Finding Family: My Trethewy family in Cornwall

His B&B was full of old, traditional beautiful English antiques and he was an expert in Victorian silver and blue Wedgewood dishes. These dishes came from the clay found in the soil of St. Austell. Many of our family had worked in the mines. Mike had just been on the local radio station speaking about his collections and their history. He was so friendly, a fabulous cook and we enjoyed our stay for a few days.

He drove us all over Cornwall to see family graves, the family churches they had attended and my fifth great-grandparents’ home, which was still standing. I was busy taking photos all afternoon.

He took us to lunch and to meet his parents and sister, a nurse in Plymouth. He showed us the three bakeries that his family owned and introduced us to another cousin who worked for the City of Truro. When we left, he gave me rolls of our genealogy charts.

My new cousin was equally friendly. We were invited for lunch at his home with his family in Truro. It was the first time we ever had a British style tuna sandwich without mayonnaise. We spread out our large genealogy sheets all over the living room rug and had a great time looking at our shared history. He was very personable and had recently won the honor of being the top baritone in Cornwall.