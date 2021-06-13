Finding Family: Organizing your family photos

Have a big trash bag on hand for this. “S” photos are those that are not particularly good quality but speak to you. That out-of-focus shot of your dad with his dog for example.

• Label: Now you are ready to label your photos. A soft lead (#1) pencil is the gold standard. Hard lead pencils may leave an indentation on the photo. Write who is in the photo, the date it was taken, the occasion, and the place it was taken on the back of the photo.

Unfortunately, pencils will not work on modern photos, which are printed on coated paper. Instead, you will have to use a waterproof, soft-tip marker. Avoid ballpoint pens and felt-tip markers, which can smudge and bleed. You can find a variety of archival pencils and pens on the internet or in craft supply stores.

Take your time with this enormous task, perhaps setting aside 30 minutes to an hour day so that you don’t become distracted.

Next month we will explore the various ways to store photos.

Zoom into your family history

The Napa Valley Genealogical Society presents its monthly Zoom genealogy lectures for members and the public on June 17.

Kelly Wheaton will discuss "A Picture is Worth 1,000 Words."