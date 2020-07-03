Fire, an old road and a rare plant produce an epic journey of renewal

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the 2017 Atlas Fire burned all of the Land Trust’s Foote Preserve on Mt. George, rare fire-following wildflowers were not the only exciting botanical discoveries made in the months that followed. Ceanothus purpureus, or Hollyleaf Ceanothus seedlings started coming up as well. As a fire-dependent species, Hollyleaf Ceanothus seeds need fire to germinate, and the Atlas Fire did just that.

“Hollyleaf Ceanothus is listed as rare and endangered by the California Native Plant Society,” said Mike Palladini, stewardship program manager at the Land Trust. “Napa and Solano Counties are the only places on the planet this species is found.”

Unfortunately, dozens of new seedlings sprouted up on an old road that was identified as a post-fire erosion risk after the Atlas Fire. Since the work needed to address this erosion concern would severely damage the new plants, the Land Trust decided to put them on a journey to Berkeley and back so they could later flourish nearby.

By choosing this path, the erosion control work on the old road could continue, helping to reduce sedimentation in nearby Sarco Creek, protect neighborhoods below, and increase the seedling’s chance for survival by moving them out of harm’s way.