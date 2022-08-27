First Person: 100 years in 1,000 words

My father, Richard Zuckerman, was born in late August 1922 in Chicago, long before air conditioning. He says his mother, Tillie (herself born on New York’s Lower East Side to new immigrants from Russia), was a heroine for enduring childbirth under those conditions. He also quips that, though he was there, he doesn’t remember any details.

It was only four years after World War I ended. Women had just gained the vote. Dad’s family had lost a baby, Merle, to the Spanish flu pandemic.

During Dad’s childhood, the ragman and the coal man still roamed the alleys with horse-drawn carts. Kids like Dad followed the iceman, hoping to enjoy slivers of ice.

At that time, Dad’s parents owned grocery stores. His parents knew the cost of hundreds of items. They tallied prices on the sides of customers’ paper sacks. Butter came in tapered tubs with wooden lids. It was tested at the wholesaler using a “thief,” or sampler, and cut using a wire with wooden handles.

Some Sundays, Dad’s father, Nathan, born in Romania, would pick up his own mother, Louisa, and a freshly killed chicken. Dad liked to watch and work with “Big Grandma” as she cooked, singeing feathers off the chicken and roasting eggplant over an open flame to make potaljel. He remains a good cook today.

The large extended family lived in apartments my grandpa Nathan built in Rogers Park on the North Side. Dad attended Hayt Elementary School (the jokes write themselves) and palled around with his cousin of the same age, Ray Sherman.

Ray took Aunt Minnie’s piano lessons more seriously than Dad did, and became an accomplished jazz musician. Dad failed as a violinist, too, but succeeded on trumpet. Dad’s favorite uncle, Ben, a professional percussionist, took the boys on “adventure walks” in the neighborhood.

During the Great Depression, Nathan lost his buildings and became a salesman for pianos, cigarettes, jams and jellies. Richard knew times were tough when he would see Tillie without her diamond engagement ring, never spoken of, but presumably pawned.

Around 1938, Dad’s older brother, John, opened a music store, where customers could make voice recordings on 78 rpm records. John was also involved in the early days of television at experimental station W9XZV. Dad, an early adopter of color photography, took many great family photos over the decades. Younger sister Bette, a talented watercolorist, went on to become a teacher.

In 1942, Dad was studying chemistry at the University of Chicago. He was also a member of the band. Rehearsals took place above the squash courts at the west stands of Stagg Field. These practices were suddenly relocated without explanation. A Henry Moore sculpture now marks this location as the site of the first self-sustained nuclear chain reaction, an early phase of the Manhattan Project.

Following John’s lead, Dad entered an armed forces electronics training program. Serving in the Signal Corps of the Army Air Corps, Dad was stationed among tea plantations near Assam, India, installing Loran navigation devices in cargo planes like the C-46. These planes were used to fly “over the hump” of the Himalayas to supply Allied forces, including the Flying Tigers, fighting the Japanese army in China.

The work was done in cramped quarters in the planes’ cockpits. A benevolent officer obtained lights and a generator and let the men work at night, when it was a bit cooler. John was in military intelligence and went on to become a distinguished professor of business management.

After the war, Dad rejoined the extended family, which by then had migrated to Los Angeles. He got his Ph.D in biochemistry from UCLA where he also met my mother, Ruth, who was earning a master’s in microbiology. The two were married in 1950. They had three children: the late Mary Elizabeth, author, editor and educator; myself, a teacher; and Wendy, an editor. There are three adult grandchildren.

Ruth’s family had also migrated from the East. Her parents owned a yardage store in L.A. During the war, she worked for Douglas Aircraft as a template maker—not literally a riveter, but still a member of the International Association of Machinists.

Southern California life could be good in the late 1950s and early '60s. For us, it included trips to nearby Santa Monica Beach, the local mountains and tide pools along the coast. Dad told great bedtime stories, including the adventures of Igblich the Martian. We would get together with John's and Bette’s families.

In 1964, the biochemistry job market led Richard, Ruth and family to move to suburban Chicago, just a short distance from where Dad grew up. Dad had already lost his folks, and now we moved away from most of the extended family. In compensation, we were much closer to Uncle Ben and his wife, Pearl, who lived in rural Illinois, where Ben taught music.

Professionally, Dad shifted to recruitment and placement, finding highly trained individuals to fill jobs in the pharmaceutical industry. After becoming empty-nesters, my parents traveled to Europe and Japan, as well as many Elderhostel arts and crafts classes. They collected antiques, including many Shaker pieces.

Dad kept working until the computer revolution and the internet changed the way jobs were filled. Being forced into full retirement was hard for him. He missed the work relationships. Then, 12 years ago, Mom’s health failed. Dad was a heroic 24/7 caregiver and advocate for her for a couple of years, until she passed.

Dad was able to stay in the family home till he was 97. He finally sold the house, closing March 12, 2020, just as COVID-19 was ramping up. He rented a hotel room nearby to aid his transition, but ended up stuck there for 100 days as we tried to figure out how he could safely travel to Napa.

Amtrak saved the day. My wife and I picked him up in Davis the day before Father’s Day in June 2020. He is now living in a senior apartment in Napa and doing well.

Happy 100th birthday, Dad!