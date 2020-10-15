First Person: A Sentimental Education

"Oui, je veux faire les vendanges."

She smiled at my atrocious accent and added, "I came to meet some people who did not appear, but you will do just as well."

When we got to the house, which was at least 200 years old and built of stone, lunch was in progress. Danielle and John shouted with joy to see me, and introduced me to everyone there. There were two other couples -- one Irish, one French -- a Russo-Canadian, and a German Swiss fellow. These were all university students on holiday. There were other itinerant workers, too, from Tunisia. They followed whatever the labor market offered, all over Europe.

I went out that afternoon and worked until dinnertime. Mme. Belland, Marie's mother, gave me some clothes to wear, as well as rubber boots. She assured me my own clothes, even though I thought they were sufficiently proletarian, would be destroyed in the fields. She was right. The work was hard, but I found it interesting to learn how to cut the grapes off just so, with the secateurs. The sun was beaming on me, and the light breeze dried my sweating brow.

However, by next morning we were out by dawn, and it was dank and dismal. My hands were gelid, which was good, because when I cut them by accident with the secateurs they didn't bleed as much.