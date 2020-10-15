First Person: A Sentimental Education

The drudgery of working my way through college, the refusal of the world to recognize my genius, and the misery of American politics all conspired to send me flouncing off on a backpacking trip through Europe in the fall of 1970.
I had divined that being working class was easier over there. This was before all the modern conveniences of international travel -- credit cards, cellphones, and internet reservations. However, just like today, word of mouth was powerful, and many of my friends had come back with tales of how fun -- and cheap -- it was to travel there.
So when, in a youth hostel, I met a cute young Canadian couple who were heading off to pick grapes in a town called Santenay-les-Bains, I thought "Why not?" They told me when the job started, gave me the address of the family who had the farm, and assured me there would be plenty of work. And bed and board was included!
It sounded like a good time. Even though I was parsimonious, staying in hostels and eating on the cheap -- fortunately, museums and hikes were free -- I was always worried about running out of money and having to make an ignominiously premature return home. Here was a place to practice my French, eat some decent food, meet people, and make a little money. Oh, and work.
I got a lift to Dijon, and from there took the train to Santenay. By then I had lost the paper with the address, but I was confident I would find my way. I hopped out of the train carriage and saw a serious-looking young brunette woman, apparently expecting to meet someone. She looked at my American jeans and said, in excellent English: "I am Marie Belland. Are you here to work?"
"Oui, je veux faire les vendanges."
She smiled at my atrocious accent and added, "I came to meet some people who did not appear, but you will do just as well."
When we got to the house, which was at least 200 years old and built of stone, lunch was in progress. Danielle and John shouted with joy to see me, and introduced me to everyone there. There were two other couples -- one Irish, one French -- a Russo-Canadian, and a German Swiss fellow. These were all university students on holiday. There were other itinerant workers, too, from Tunisia. They followed whatever the labor market offered, all over Europe.
I went out that afternoon and worked until dinnertime. Mme. Belland, Marie's mother, gave me some clothes to wear, as well as rubber boots. She assured me my own clothes, even though I thought they were sufficiently proletarian, would be destroyed in the fields. She was right. The work was hard, but I found it interesting to learn how to cut the grapes off just so, with the secateurs. The sun was beaming on me, and the light breeze dried my sweating brow.
However, by next morning we were out by dawn, and it was dank and dismal. My hands were gelid, which was good, because when I cut them by accident with the secateurs they didn't bleed as much.
The Tunisians were the fastest pickers, by far. I first tried to pace myself with the older locals who came out to help. After listening to the men query each other as to the maidenhood of the young women who were picking, I decided to move over and try to keep up with the older women.
I had studied French in high school and college, but was inhibited by my intransigent West Virginia accent, which elongated my vowels. So I listened to the ladies talk about their lives, and I realized that half of them had survived two world wars. I understood why France kept getting invaded. It had the lushest agricultural land I had ever seen. The Bellands, in fact, had owned their property for generations, and they seemed to manage it well. They were prosperous but not ostentatious.
Flash forward -- many years later I was living in Napa, and my teenage daughter and her friends liked to go to a little French cafe/antique store on Main Street, drink tea, do their French homework, and feel grown up.
I was nosing around while waiting for them, and found a panier, the cone-shaped basket that sturdy vineyard workers wore on their backs. They would run up and down the rows of vines and we would dump into them the fruit from our smaller tubs. I picked up the panier and somehow got it on my back, to my daughter's amazement. I was shocked, too -- that I could lift it, that I had ever worn one, and that it cost $750.
We would work the morning shift, go back to the house for a substantial lunch and maybe write some letters or take a nap, and then head out to do more work until dark. We labored in all sorts of weathers -- hot, cold, rain, sun, and even a hailstorm. I think M. Belland felt bad about that one, but the grapes had to come in.
The family was good to us. I seem to remember there was a son, but he was away. Marie was her father's helper. Mme. Belland was an excellent home cook. One night we had rabbit in a red wine sauce. I had never had such a dish before, and asked for seconds. Everyone had seconds--the meat was so brown, the gravy so rich, trickling over heaps of buttery yellow mashed potatoes. Mme. Belland asked me if I wanted yet another helping, and I said yes. She brought in a plate with the rabbit's head neatly mounted on a pile of potatoes. I was horrified, and everyone laughed at the squeamish American.
I didn't know a thing about wine then, but sometimes after dinner M. Belland would pull out bottles and have vertical tastings to educate us. One memorable night he produced several bottles of brandy. Now, that was fun.
One reason M. Belland was so kind to us, perhaps, was that he had an overseer who kept us in line. Any activity -- like talking, laughing, daydreaming -- that slowed us down would be quashed by this martinet.
There was a legend that he had been found, as a baby, on the doorstep of the Bellands' home, and the family had taken him in. I didn't believe it. That man was never a baby. His nickname was Nez-Gran (Big Nose), and he could be a terror. Just when he would drive a person to distraction, however, he would hop in the line and start picking grapes to help finish the row.
I took pride in being a fine grape picker, fast and clean. By the time the job was finished, though, I knew I could not do that sort of physical labor for a long time. The beauty of the surroundings could not mask the fact that it was hard, repetitive work.
In addition to being her parents' right hand, Marie Belland was an excellent amateur photographer. When the season ended, she presented us with pictures she had taken of us all and told us we were the best group that had ever worked on the farm.
There was, indeed, a high degree of camaraderie. The only personality conflicts came from the Canadian lovebirds, John and Danielle. 1970 marked an era of dissension in Canada, between the French-speaking minority and English-speaking majority. John was from British Columbia and Danielle from Québec, and they weren't getting along as well as before.
The last night of the harvest we finished early, dashed off to wash up and don festive attire, and descended into an enormous cellar with candles ablaze and bottles of wine a-gleam. It would be a sumptuous feast! I was so excited I had two glasses of wine immediately.
One of the elderly local grape pickers asked my plans, very carefully, in English. "Where do you go tomorrow?"
"Tomorrow I go to Paris to see my friend from high school," I replied.
He nodded. "Good."
I responded, "Au moins je n'aurai pas à écouter des spéculations obscènes sur ma chasteté."
He gaped and asked, "Tu as compris?"
I replied, "Oui, j'ai tout compris."
He looked horrified, and Danielle burst out laughing and said, "Elle comprend assez bien le français."
I would love to say that the evening was distinguished by such brilliant and bilingual repartee, but tragically, those two glasses of wine made it impossible for me to stay for the dinner. I went to bed and woke up early the next morning feeling undeservedly perky. I packed my knapsack and waited for everyone else to emerge so I could say goodbye. When they did, they were in much worse shape than I was. The general deflation wasn't just hangover: John and Danielle's breakup had been shattering. And I had missed it! Lesson learned.
When I first moved to Napa, 30 years ago, I was driving up the Trail one evening with the windows down, and that musty fermenting grape scent grabbed me in the back of the throat. I felt such a wave of nostalgia I almost cried. I had always planned, some time in some fall, maybe this one, to go back to Santenay, drop in on the Bellands, and remind them that I was part of the best work crew they had ever had. This year, circumstances have intervened, but I will get there one of these days. I'm only 70.
Watch now: Harvest 2020 at Schramsberg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!