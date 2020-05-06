First Person: COVID-19 pandemic observations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This past month has been challenging. I’ve been finding solace in writing, which is something I have always done when I’m feeling low. Journaling helped me to express those first feelings of frustration with our shelter-in-place order. I looked to nature for answers when I felt fenced in, restless, and forlorn.

The two poems below are inspired by what I observed through my kitchen window.

Now, that we’re stepping into May, I am feeling more hopeful. We are on our way back to a healthier normal. Notice I didn’t use the phrase, “new normal”? That’s because I find the phrase misleading, and it’s scary for me to even think about. Are we becoming a different species?

I do believe we are a healthier normal. We’re learning better hygiene, and I’m learning new technology skills in order to stay connected and stay productive. Before any of this was going on, I was working on making a YouTube video of my children’s book, “The Bunny Poets.” If anyone has young children at home and wants to teach them the process of writing a poem, here’s a story they can watch.