First Person: COVID-19 pandemic observations

This past month has been challenging. I’ve been finding solace in writing, which is something I have always done when I’m feeling low. Journaling helped me to express those first feelings of frustration with our shelter-in-place order. I looked to nature for answers when I felt fenced in, restless, and forlorn.

The two poems below are inspired by what I observed through my kitchen window.

Now, that we’re stepping into May, I am feeling more hopeful. We are on our way back to a healthier normal. Notice I didn’t use the phrase, “new normal”? That’s because I find the phrase misleading, and it’s scary for me to even think about. Are we becoming a different species?

I do believe we are a healthier normal. We’re learning better hygiene, and I’m learning new technology skills in order to stay connected and stay productive. Before any of this was going on, I was working on making a YouTube video of my children’s book, “The Bunny Poets.” If anyone has young children at home and wants to teach them the process of writing a poem, here’s a story they can watch.

And best of all, isn’t it uplifting to see folks appreciate each other more? Not just health care workers, and first-responders, it seems we are all kinder to everyone. I’m also finding it reassuring to know that nature and the change of seasons from winter to spring still give us an occasion to smile.

Gray Bird

Little gray bird

with round black head

peeks at me

and peck, peck, pecks

at my rain-soaked driveway

Why do you eat

those tiny new worms

Aren’t you fearful

of COVID-19 germs

Shelter in Place

Two monarch butterflies

glittering in sunlight

flutter close together

I can’t imagine them

six feet apart

Barbara Tobori has published three collections of poetry and a children’s picture book, “The Bunny Poets.” She lives in Napa.

