First Person: COVID-19 pandemic observations

This past month has been challenging. I’ve been finding solace in writing, which is something I have always done when I’m feeling low. Journaling helped me to express those first feelings of frustration with our shelter-in-place order. I looked to nature for answers when I felt fenced in, restless, and forlorn.
The two poems below are inspired by what I observed through my kitchen window.
Now, that we’re stepping into May, I am feeling more hopeful. We are on our way back to a healthier normal. Notice I didn’t use the phrase, “new normal”? That’s because I find the phrase misleading, and it’s scary for me to even think about. Are we becoming a different species?
I do believe we are a healthier normal. We’re learning better hygiene, and I’m learning new technology skills in order to stay connected and stay productive. Before any of this was going on, I was working on making a YouTube video of my children’s book, “The Bunny Poets.” If anyone has young children at home and wants to teach them the process of writing a poem, here’s a story they can watch.
And best of all, isn’t it uplifting to see folks appreciate each other more? Not just health care workers, and first-responders, it seems we are all kinder to everyone. I’m also finding it reassuring to know that nature and the change of seasons from winter to spring still give us an occasion to smile.
Gray Bird
Little gray bird
with round black head
peeks at me
and peck, peck, pecks
at my rain-soaked driveway
Why do you eat
those tiny new worms
Aren’t you fearful
of COVID-19 germs
Shelter in Place
Two monarch butterflies
glittering in sunlight
flutter close together
I can’t imagine them
six feet apart
Barbara Tobori has published three collections of poetry and a children’s picture book, “The Bunny Poets.” She lives in Napa.
