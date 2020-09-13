First Person: How to age backwards

Essentrics has done this for me and many of my students. Rather than doing something that feels like work, we all come together because we have such a great time doing it! Perhaps it is because the moves feel like life. We move in all the directions our bodies were meant to without the stress of excess outside forces such as weights. And we can all come together to do it regardless of our age or fitness levels.

Essentrics is different than most forms of exercise in that it has some great components:

-- It takes your body through every conceivable direction of movement as you would do in life. Watch a child move and you will see they move every which way all the time. Are you still doing that?

-- The movements are constant. Rather than hold a posture, such as yoga does, we find that very end of a stretch and then immediately move out of it. This helps to keep your brain from telling that body to tighten up to hold a position.

-- No weights are used. Our limbs and torso are our weights. Try holding your arms up by your sides for even one or two minutes and you will feel just how heavy those arms are. Or when we reach up and over our head, we are taking our body out of gravity, which requires strength to move both farther away and back to center.