First person: 'It's here and it's real, Mom.' One doctor's experiences with COVID-19

Besides remembering to order from Villa Corona, what else could we do for him?

"Stay home," he said. "If you have to go out, wear a mask. Well, you can send wine. And maybe some Rancho Gordo beans."

Things were not as bad as they had expected them to get, he said. At one point, they had feared they were just weeks behind New York. The sheltering at home, the masks, the shut-downs, were paying off.

Then he volunteered to go into the COVID-19 wards in the ICU. It was the way to understand the disease, insofar as it was possible to understand. And the precautions were extraordinary. He said he looked like a spaceman in his his protective gear.

"Did anyone die?" I asked.

Yes. And it was not what you would have expected: it was not a weak, elderly person with pre-existing conditions they'd lost, but a young healthy first-responder. The disease had shut down the man's organs. They had managed to save another patient, a woman, who'd been close to death. Heroics? He dismissed this. "This is what we've trained to do, Mom."

This month, Sam wrapped up his residency at UCLA, although he is staying on for another year as chief resident. They have new interns arriving at UCLA from everywhere, and the concern is how to keep everyone safe.