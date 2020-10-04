FIrst Person: Moon Matters

A view of the recent full moon over the Napa Valley — even amid the smoky skies — is breathtaking, especially when in seen light of summer's anniversary of the first moonwalk, now 51 years ago.
Then, most of the country and the world were united in wonder and awe at NASA's astounding accomplishment as the Eagle module from Apollo 11 landed on Tranquility Base, and Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, making history.
NASA's missions to our satellite, the moon began in the 1950s with some unsuccessful, unmanned orbiters with names like Pioneer, Ranger and Surveyor, while the USSR launched some equally unsuccessful orbiters during the same decade, named Luna. In the 1960s, the Race to the Moon was going full throttle, and since then China, Japan, Europe and Israel have all made attempts at orbiting and studying the moon with varying degrees of success.
In 2009, NASA blasted off to the moon once again with its Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS). LCROSS, an unmanned mission was heralded by NASA as “the first step in the return to the moon.” LCROSS impacted, i.e. crashed into the moon on purpose, on October 9, 2009.
The impact site was a permanently shadowed crater of the lunar south pole. This innovative mission was designed to create a debris plume, which rose about six miles above the moon’s surface. Four minutes behind the primary impactor, a shepherding spacecraft then flew into this debris plume to collect and send data back to Earth before its own impact into the moon. The data gathered by LCROSS was imperative to the success of a future planned human presence on the moon.
In 2009 also, I had the opportunity to shake hands with the great Apollo 10 astronauts Commander Thomas Stafford and Lunar Module pilot Eugene Cernan when they made an appearance at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa to kick off an exhibit titled "To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA."
The last astronaut on the moon, Eugene Cernan, passed away at age 82 in 2017. Cernan is reported to have said while viewing the fragile blue marble that is the Earth from the vantage point of the moon, "If we could put everybody on that spot for five minutes, the Earth would be a different place."
Our moon has always fascinated us and continues to do so, as NASA's studies of the lunar samples attest. The lunar samples, considered to be national treasures, include small rocks and soils acquired from the over 800 pounds of rocks brought home to Earth from some of the six manned moon missions which spanned the years 1969-1973.
During my decades-long teaching career, I took classes at the NASA Ames Research Center. One such class allowed me to become "Lunar Certified." This process allowed me to sign my life away and borrow the lunar samples to allow my students to compare them to Earth's geology.
Using a computerized microscope we all marveled at the sparkling gems, which were encased in Plexiglas so that they would not oxidize.
Samples brought back to earth included Mare Soil, fragments of which were created by meteorites hitting basalts. Mare Soil contains grains of the minerals feldspar and pyroxene and was collected by the Apollo 17 mission, the last mission by humans to the moon.
We viewed Breccia collected by the Apollo 15 astronauts near Hadley Rille, a canyon-like depression on the moon. Breccias consist of fragments of other rocks smashed by meteorite bombardment on the moon.
Orange Soil was also transported back to earth. It's a mixture of red-orange and black spheres that were returned by Apollo 17 astronauts when they used shovels to collect this inimitable soil at the moon's Mare Serenitatis. Orange soil was created more than 3.5 billion years ago, due to volcanic lava sprays. When the debris was in flight, it cooled, forming tiny glass spheres.
Anorthosite is a beautiful white rock comprised mostly of feldspar crystals and was retrieved from the moon's Descartes region in the light-hued highlands of the center of the moon by Apollo 16 astronauts. Anorthosite's crystals began as a pale gray color, then meteorites bombarded the moon and broke the crust into fragments, "shocking" and shattering rock, turning the crystals white.
Highland Soil was collected by Apollo 16 astronauts near the moon's center, on highlands between dark "mare" areas, and is composed of particles of rocks, mineral grains and glass which melted during the meteorite impacts on the moon's surface. The glass integrated into Highland Soil consists of colors, such as brown, light green, grey, and black.
Another lunar sample brought to Earth for study is basalt, which formed when lava spilled over the moon's exterior and cooled, then crystallized. Grains within the basalt include pyroxene, feldspar, olivine and iron titanium oxide. Basalt samples were gathered in August of 1971 by the Apollo 15 astronauts near the east edge of Mare Imbrium, the large circular area on the moon's upper left surface.
Moon rocks are comparable to Earth rocks, but it is easy for scientists to tell them apart by analyzing their chemistry, or by viewing them under a microscope. Scientists today are still learning about the lunar samples through geochemical analyses of oxygen isotopes.
Today NASA is interested in exploring lunar craters robotically in order to mine resources to aid in forming an ongoing presence on the moon. According to a NASA press release, "We are pursuing new technologies across our development portfolio that could help make deep space exploration more Earth-independent by utilizing resources on the moon and beyond."
A new NASA program called Artemis plans to "land the first woman and next man on the moon by 2024, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. We will collaborate with our commercial and international partners and establish sustainable exploration by the end of the decade. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the moon to take the next giant leap - sending astronauts to Mars."
There are many items to muse about our moon. A humble token from earth still rests on its surface, since Apollo astronauts left a plaque that reads, "Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon July 1969, A.D. We came in peace for all mankind."
Watch now: Tips for stargazers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!