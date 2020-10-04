FIrst Person: Moon Matters

In 2009 also, I had the opportunity to shake hands with the great Apollo 10 astronauts Commander Thomas Stafford and Lunar Module pilot Eugene Cernan when they made an appearance at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa to kick off an exhibit titled "To the Moon: Snoopy Soars with NASA."

The last astronaut on the moon, Eugene Cernan, passed away at age 82 in 2017. Cernan is reported to have said while viewing the fragile blue marble that is the Earth from the vantage point of the moon, "If we could put everybody on that spot for five minutes, the Earth would be a different place."

Our moon has always fascinated us and continues to do so, as NASA's studies of the lunar samples attest. The lunar samples, considered to be national treasures, include small rocks and soils acquired from the over 800 pounds of rocks brought home to Earth from some of the six manned moon missions which spanned the years 1969-1973.

During my decades-long teaching career, I took classes at the NASA Ames Research Center. One such class allowed me to become "Lunar Certified." This process allowed me to sign my life away and borrow the lunar samples to allow my students to compare them to Earth's geology.

Using a computerized microscope we all marveled at the sparkling gems, which were encased in Plexiglas so that they would not oxidize.