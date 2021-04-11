First Person: My COVID-19 year: Diet and discoveries

During the two months that I did Noom, I lost eight more pounds. I aimed for three meals a day of around 300 calories each and three snacks of 100 each. I searched my saved Cooking Light recipes and tried those that had the right number of calories per serving. I was surprised that a tortilla casserole or chicken and broccoli with pasta would come in under 350 calories. One of my favorites, eggplant mozzarella, is closer to 200 per serving. Cheese and tomato sauce and only 200 calories? Hint: there’s no meat.

I still make a big pan of one of these dishes and divide it into single servings to freeze and eat later. Add a salad with a low-calorie dressing and I easily stay under my target. On days with strenuous exercise, I add a glass of wine.

I eventually tired of the online lessons. And the monthly fee. Hello, Fitbit. While tracking my exercise on the app, I discovered I could log calories too. So I dropped Noom, and for the last three months, I have used my Fitbit app to log calories in and calories out. When I look at the graph on my phone which shows a week’s worth of vertical bars for those two numbers, I know why I continue to lose weight. The bar for calories out is always higher than the one for calories in. I no longer need to track calories every day, as my new food choices have become habitual.