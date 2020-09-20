First Person: On writing and reinvention, Part 1

Editor’s note: This is a excerpt from a work in progress Doug Murray, who grew up in Napa in the 1960s and ‘70s and recently published a memoir, “Over the Back Fence, Learning Nature in A Bygone Napa Valley.” This book is available at Napa Bookmine and Copperfield’s.
I have always been a writer. One of my most vivid memories of childhood was an evening after my grade schoolteacher had read to my class from Mark Twain’s “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.” I came home from school and headed straight to my room. Hunched over my desk with a thick, eraser-less wooden pencil, my tongue pushed between my lips in concentrated fervor, I scrawled out three or four sentences on a large-lined paper tablet beneath what I thought was a most clever title, “The Life of Corn Cob Finn.”
This was my first venture into writing as an exploration of my world and expression of myself. I proudly strode into our living room and read my opus to my parents, announcing my intention to write a sequel to “Huckleberry Finn.”
It was received with polite and loving parental approval but something short of the standing ovation I anticipated, and in keeping with my 8-year-old’s attention span, that was the last time I visited that particular burst of creative outpouring. Still, it remains clear in my memory to this day. I embraced writing from my earliest memories to the present day.
Then again, I have not always written. In fact, more than a decade passed between that first erstwhile venture into creative prose and a second more serious pursuit of wordsmithing. In the interim years I did something almost as crucial to the writer’s project. I read. In grade school I could not wait for the arrival of the Bookmobile, a service from the local public library that brought books to my Vichy Elementary School on a monthly basis. I would check out a book, usually a fictional story about animals and their lives in the wild and spend what time I was not prowling the fields and streams around my semi-rural childhood home, reading. I graduated into science fiction by the time I entered high school and continued reading as a vehicle to feed an imagination ever competing for my attention with the material world. I lived much of my youth in my mind.
My evolution as a writer took a significant step forward in my junior year of high school. I took a course ostensibly called public speaking that was really an intensive reading course based on the idea that one should not expound in public without having some foundation in the subject upon which one was expounding. How many times since have I wished our political leaders and media pundits had enrolled in such a course? The teacher, Bruce Payne, was a tall and rather imposing character with a deep voice, often attired in a bow tie. Erudite and mildly sardonic, he was an aficionado of the theater. He was much like an eastern prep school tutor, a perfectly cast character out of “The Dead Poets Society.”
Mr. Payne assigned an array of books on a single topic and after extended discussions of each we were required to present a speech on the theme around which those books had been selected. The book list for just the first topic of the year was formidable: Aldous Huxley, “Brave New World”; Edward Bellamy, “Looking Backward”; Samuel Butler, “Erewhon”; and George Orwell, “Nineteen Eighty-Four.” The topic for our speech of course was Utopia and Dystopia. We spent a year in this process of extensive readings, discussions and then formal speeches before the class, followed by an increasingly unforgiving critique from our teacher who seemed never to lose his patience and always be entertained by some insight to which none of the rest of us were privy. In hindsight it was as close to pedagogy at its finest as I would ever experience. Next to writing, the process of developing a relatively deep understanding of a complex issue and then defending it before your peers was a powerful foundation for engaging the writer’s craft. That class remains a significant influence on my writing and perhaps on the still evolving world view that has guided it.
Nevertheless, by the time I left high school I was not writing anything beyond book reports and term papers. Nothing of deeper or lasting interest to me and certainly nothing that reflected any self-exploration or creative engagement with others. It was not until I went off to college and had to declare a course of study that I regained a love of writing as something other than annoying homework. I declared my major as English with an emphasis on creative writing. My first semester I took a course in Shakespeare, another in Chaucer and still another in Creative Writing, along with some other credits. Unfortunately, I also joined a fraternity and met the girl I would marry some three years later. It was only a matter of time before Caligula and the Wife of Bath fell victim to Friday night parties in the frat house basement and nearly every other evening courting my newfound love. I flunked my first semester of college.
To salvage my studies (and hopefully avoid losing my student deferment and being sent to Vietnam) I switched to a major in Journalism, the thought being I was still writing and might even get paid to do so. Hemingway counseled would-be writers to focus on what they know. About the only thing I had any familiarity with at the age of 19 besides teenage anomie was sports. I plunged into the world of sports journalism and soon found myself winning awards for college sports writing and getting to watch the weekly football game from up in the newscasters’ booth. Sports writing may not sound like the fast track to creativity, but in a pragmatic way it led me further toward a lifetime of writing than one might imagine.
At the end of my junior year I took a summer internship at my hometown newspaper, The Napa Register, and this vague claim to be a writer was put to a quick and rather uncharitable test. I was about to learn, the hard way it would seem, that writing was not a “gift” but a discipline, one that came like most disciplines from concerted and sustained effort, something that had generally eluded me to that point in life.
Recognizing my hunt and peck approach to typing would not carry me further in the world of journalism, I took a crash course in typing a month before my summer job began, which meant that at minimum I knew the typewriter keyboard on the day I started work. Unfortunately, my limited typing skills betrayed me once on the job. In a pool of six to eight seasoned reporters it was not difficult to distinguish where the novice intern sat amidst the rhythmic hum of staccato-paced typing punctuated by the frequent ding of flying typewriter carriage returns. I typed in painful dissonance among my colleagues like a metronome set to a slow waltz accompanied by concert pianists playing Liszt’s Dance of the Gnomes.
To make things worse the desk editor was an old school task master. Near daily he would shout across the reporter pool over which he imperiously ruled with something like, “Murray! What is your native tongue?” “Uh English sir,” I would stammer in reply. I would rise from my desk and walk anxiously through the pool while the other reporters kept their eyes downcast to avoid witnessing my pending fate, a painful experience they all knew too well and perhaps feared by merely gazing on this miserable soul might catch a new case of themselves. “Really?” he would respond with eyebrows raised in mock surprise. “I can’t say in all my years that I have seen this grammatical construction in the English language.”
He would toss my submission across his desk toward me, the text a mass of red circles and crossed out sentences at times with whole paragraphs to be deleted. He did not look up to acknowledge my presence. I had only to return to my desk, peck away, and get that article back to him before the 11am deadline. It had to be correct by his standards and a proper length. It was the ultimate curse to find your article in the afternoon edition with an inch-long box at the end that said something like, Private Music Lessons, call such and such number. If filler had to be added because you could not put together four acceptable paragraphs about yesterday’s high school swim meet your excuse for existence fell seriously in doubt.
Six days a week, starting at 5:30 in the morning and often working into the early evening, I began to learn to write. It was trial by fire and I was being roasted to a well-done on a near daily basis. Much of my writing was mundane, but my assignments required that I learn quickly about wide-ranging issues. Each story, from a meeting of the county planning commission to an obituary contributed to my awakening to an ever more complex world about which I could write.
By the end of that summer I returned to my senior year of college a different person. I had begun to learn the skills of a writer; to create a story that opened with a “hook” to draw the reader into a shared journey; to write judiciously without excessive or distracting language; to get to the point, stay on the point, and deliver the story without further ado. I was not writing the great American novel, but it was writing as a communication with others in a voice and through a medium that allowed me to reach outward beyond anything I had yet discovered.
