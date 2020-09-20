First Person: On writing and reinvention, Part 1

Mr. Payne assigned an array of books on a single topic and after extended discussions of each we were required to present a speech on the theme around which those books had been selected. The book list for just the first topic of the year was formidable: Aldous Huxley, “Brave New World”; Edward Bellamy, “Looking Backward”; Samuel Butler, “Erewhon”; and George Orwell, “Nineteen Eighty-Four.” The topic for our speech of course was Utopia and Dystopia. We spent a year in this process of extensive readings, discussions and then formal speeches before the class, followed by an increasingly unforgiving critique from our teacher who seemed never to lose his patience and always be entertained by some insight to which none of the rest of us were privy. In hindsight it was as close to pedagogy at its finest as I would ever experience. Next to writing, the process of developing a relatively deep understanding of a complex issue and then defending it before your peers was a powerful foundation for engaging the writer’s craft. That class remains a significant influence on my writing and perhaps on the still evolving world view that has guided it.