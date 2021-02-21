First Person: Pandemic lessons: a Napa perspective from seventh grader Angelica Morales

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Redwood Middle School shut down because of the notorious COVID-19 pandemic. Unfortunately, that was the last day I had in-person learning for the 2019-2020 school year.
School during a pandemic is very different than what everyone is used to. Teachers and students are still struggling to get used to all of this change that has happened since early 2020.
Back in April when we had first started virtual learning, things were very different than they are now. Teachers only had a short amount of time to prepare everything for online learning. When the new school year started this past August, things were much more organized and less chaotic. Teachers had more time to prepare, but it’s still very different and difficult for everyone to get used to.
COVID-19 has affected us all, from our school community to the global population. Virtual learning has affected me because I find it to be a bit harder than in-person learning. It is still very unfamiliar waking up to go to school on a computer.
Since I don’t have teachers in the same room as me, virtual learning has taught me to be more independent. It has changed us all in so many ways, some good and some bad. Personally, going through the pandemic has changed how I see the world. Because it made me realize that life is a gift and that we should appreciate it in any way we can.
Teachers, on the other hand, think that it is always going to be difficult in some way. The teachers I have spoken to have said that the hardest part of teaching virtually is feeling like they’re not connecting with their students in the same ways that they used to before COVID-19. In a normal classroom environment, teachers would typically give students time to start working on a lesson, then teachers could walk around the room and see how individual students were doing, but they can’t do that right now.
We all have our own opinions about online education. Some people think that it was a good idea and has allowed them to be more engaged with their learning amid a pandemic. On the other hand, others dislike the idea of online learning because there are many distractions. If we really look at it, in the scheme of things, the whole idea of the internet is still so brand new.
I think virtual learning has helped many students because it has taught us so many new things. It depends on the student though, because some students may like online education better than others. It may be difficult for some students to adapt.
When I asked a peer if she thinks online school has helped us, she answered, “I think online helps some students because they can do their work at their own pace instead of having to do it all one night.”
When I asked another peer, she said, “In some ways, yes virtual learning can help students be more independent but at the same time, virtual learning is easier for students to not want to do their work.”
But believe it or not, Virtual learning isn’t as bad as you may think. For instance, we get to study in an environment we are comfortable with. We also get the opportunity to be more involved with technology and learn new things about technology. It has even helped me find my true passion for writing!
We all have something or someone who inspires us to work harder in school. Teachers get inspired by students by doing outstanding work even when the world is chaotic. Everyone has so much potential but some don’t realize it. Students can even get inspired by their lessons because those lessons bring up people who do great things even when their life might not be going well. I am very inspired by teachers because of their greatness and what they have endured throughout this year.
This pandemic has taught us so many things in so many ways, It has taught us that life is sometimes hard but we have to stick together to fight through this. We are all scared of what life will bring us later in the future, everyone wonders: “What will happen next?” or “When will this pandemic end?” One thing that I do know for sure is that if we all work together and wash our hands, put on our masks, and practice social distancing we can and will all get through this together.
Angelica Morales is a seventh-grader at Redwood Middle School in Napa.