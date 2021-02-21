First Person: Pandemic lessons: a Napa perspective from seventh grader Angelica Morales

Teachers, on the other hand, think that it is always going to be difficult in some way. The teachers I have spoken to have said that the hardest part of teaching virtually is feeling like they’re not connecting with their students in the same ways that they used to before COVID-19. In a normal classroom environment, teachers would typically give students time to start working on a lesson, then teachers could walk around the room and see how individual students were doing, but they can’t do that right now.

We all have our own opinions about online education. Some people think that it was a good idea and has allowed them to be more engaged with their learning amid a pandemic. On the other hand, others dislike the idea of online learning because there are many distractions. If we really look at it, in the scheme of things, the whole idea of the internet is still so brand new.

I think virtual learning has helped many students because it has taught us so many new things. It depends on the student though, because some students may like online education better than others. It may be difficult for some students to adapt.

When I asked a peer if she thinks online school has helped us, she answered, “I think online helps some students because they can do their work at their own pace instead of having to do it all one night.”