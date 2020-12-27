First Person: Remembering Jim and Dorothy Roberts

We had fun store meetings at restaurants where they’d hand out whatever Hallmark holiday trinket was new, and sometimes they handed out boxes of candy or bonus checks. They expected a lot from us, but they always showed appreciation, and employees enjoyed working for them.

Taking ownership

It didn’t take long for Jim and Dorothy to show their appreciation for me as an employee.

They hired me intending to make me their “head supervisor.” However, during one of our ﬁrst store meetings, Jim handed me a box of business cards with the “Assistant Manager” title. It was their ﬁrst time having an assistant manager, so it was a big deal to them and an action that touched me deeply.

Eventually, I became their manager and gift buyer. The three of us always attended the biannual San Francisco Gift Shows. Jim always laughed at the fact that I’d say, “I don’t think this is very us.” He usually agreed with me on the item we were discussing. (Although there were times when Dorothy and I would advise him not to buy something, and he’d order it anyway, and usually he was right.).

Gift buying took me to places I had never been to before. Dorothy and I traveled to Orlando, Chicago, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, but we always enjoyed the San Francisco Show the most.