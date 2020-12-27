First Person: Remembering Jim and Dorothy Roberts

He could barely exit through the back door fast enough. It was as if he was en route to an emergency. He appeared rosy, stressed, and in a big hurry.
But the urgency wasn’t due to an emergency; it was due to his heart breaking.
Jim and Dorothy Roberts had just signed the documents that would ﬁnalize the sale of Roberts Hallmark, their beloved store. I think he knew if he didn’t remove himself promptly, he might break down in tears or maybe even run back up the stairs to his ofﬁce and tear up those freshly-inked papers.
Roberts Bel-Aire Variety
Roberts Hallmark, known initially as Roberts Bel-Aire Variety, was located in the heart of Napa’s Bel-Aire Plaza, where Trader Joe’s now resides. The store, which opened as a dime store in 1959, continually evolved under Jim and Dorothy’s vision. Jim believed one must be willing to “change with the times” if a business would be successful and survive, and the community agreed.
Roberts may have started out selling rakes, trash cans, and other variety store items, but through the years, it became a favorite destination store for Napa residents.
With a wide array of Hallmark greeting cards, gifts, party goods, and ofﬁce supplies, and the “Wine Wall” of Napa Valley souvenirs, Roberts Hallmark also offered the always complimentary gift wrapping service at the “Courtesy Counter.”
Roberts Hallmark was one of only a few Gold Crown Hallmark stores in the area and was rated as number one in California for eight years before the Roberts retired in 1994. This rating even warranted a visit from the president of Hallmark Cards, Inc. in the early 90s. That was an honor the Roberts always held near and dear to their hearts.
Selling the Store
Jim and Dorothy loved their store, and they loved his customers. Jim had no desire to sell the store. Quite frankly, I don’t think the word “retire” was part of his vocabulary. However, the family decided that it was time to sell. It was time for Jim and Dorothy to enjoy retirement.
Jim didn’t like the idea but agreed to it. I remember the intercom page from that day so well. He called me up to the ofﬁce to let me know it was “done” and that they were leaving. Saying goodbye to the staff would have never been an option for Jim as his emotions were too big.
They left, and I finished my workday while quietly dealing with the reality and grief that my two mentors weren’t coming back.
Little did I know our friendship would grow into something even more beautiful over the next 25 years.
The interview
I met Jim Roberts in June 1988. I had answered a blind ad in the Napa Register for a retail management position and was delighted to discover it was for my longtime favorite store.
My interview with Jim lasted a few hours. It consisted of a lot of chit chat and plans for the future. He sent me home with a copy of their Christmas and Spring catalogs and talked as if we were already a team. It was unlike any other interview I had experienced.
He told me I was the only one he had contacted and that he’d be looking forward to my call. I think he already knew my answer.
Mr. R
On my ﬁrst day, Jim took me over to the Hallmark cards section of the store. He wanted me to meet and work with his wife, Dorothy. She wasn’t an easy sell. One had to earn her respect. I learned this within a few minutes when we discussed my attire.
She said, “You know, we don’t allow jeans here.”
I said, “Oh, I’m sorry; Jim said it was OK as long as they were ‘nice’ jeans.”
She replied with a dramatic, “WHO?”
I said, “Jim, your husband.”
She said, “We call him Mr. R. here.”
And that set the stage. No jeans. Mr. and Mrs. R. Got it.
It was an unexpected start to our relationship, but they were things I needed to know. I had just come from Allen and Benedict Furniture, another well-loved Napa business. At A & B, the three owners went by their ﬁrst names; Jim (Fields), Dick (Shepherd), and Jeff (Doran). So I assumed it would be the same.
Jim was friends with my sister ﬁrst.
Until my mom brought my sister Susie into the store, I had no idea that she and “Jim” were already friends.
Susie has Down Syndrome and attended Wintun School. She had been part of the early “Special Kids” ﬁshing trips he organized through Kiwanis, and she and Jim were on a ﬁrst-name basis. She grew to love “Do-wa-thy” through the years as well. (She has always had trouble with the letter “r”).
Susie even worked at one of our Holiday Open House events as a greeter, but I’d say the term “work” may have been pushing it.
Years of Hallmark fun
The truth is, working at Roberts was like being in high school. It was a business based on holidays, special events, and fun (similar to high school activities).
I always looked forward to our crazy Christmas seasons, as seeing friends who had moved away was inevitable. “Everyone” shopped at Roberts during the holidays, and friends visiting our hometown were no exception.
The gift selection was like no other, and our complimentary gift wrapping made it a tempting stop to the men in town. We made it easy.
It was a place like no other, and I loved being part of the team.
We had fun store meetings at restaurants where they’d hand out whatever Hallmark holiday trinket was new, and sometimes they handed out boxes of candy or bonus checks. They expected a lot from us, but they always showed appreciation, and employees enjoyed working for them.
Taking ownership
It didn’t take long for Jim and Dorothy to show their appreciation for me as an employee.
They hired me intending to make me their “head supervisor.” However, during one of our ﬁrst store meetings, Jim handed me a box of business cards with the “Assistant Manager” title. It was their ﬁrst time having an assistant manager, so it was a big deal to them and an action that touched me deeply.
Eventually, I became their manager and gift buyer. The three of us always attended the biannual San Francisco Gift Shows. Jim always laughed at the fact that I’d say, “I don’t think this is very us.” He usually agreed with me on the item we were discussing. (Although there were times when Dorothy and I would advise him not to buy something, and he’d order it anyway, and usually he was right.).
Gift buying took me to places I had never been to before. Dorothy and I traveled to Orlando, Chicago, Atlanta, and Las Vegas, but we always enjoyed the San Francisco Show the most.
We’d work long days during the show; then we’d enjoy dinner at a restaurant handpicked by Jim. He always drove to the restaurant without telling us where we were going, so it would be a surprise. He loved doing that.
Jim and Dorothy taught their workers a lot.
Although Jim was more in the spotlight than Dorothy due to his extensive community service efforts, they were 100% a team. They balanced each other and taught employees different things.
Dorothy taught us everything we might need to know about Hallmark. Product knowledge was essential in her mind, as it enabled us to assist our customers better. We knew the burn times of Hallmark candles and that they were dripless. Dripless candles meant melting wax would not ruin our customers’ tablecloths.
She was also a merchandising genius. We were continually dusting and reorganizing our gift shelves.
Jim taught us about taking inventory, management, how important it was to change with the times, and many other skills, but most of all, he was the customer service king.
He loved his customers and insisted that we greet all customers as they entered the store. If someone on register duty slacked on the task, an embarrassing and loud “Hello!” would arrive from the back of the store. (That was Jim delivering a little reminder while greeting the customer at the same time).
He also taught us about community service. We all knew he was active in Kiwanis and the community, but we learned by taking action as well.
The Original Napa Reading Program
In the early 1990s, Hallmark Cards Inc. suggested that their Hallmark Gold Crown stores launch a community service effort for the summer. We chose to do a reading program, where we provided children with a bookmark to list the books they had read during the summer, and when they returned with their completed bookmarks, they’d receive an award certiﬁcate and a small prize.
We continued the program in-store for a few years, and it grew so much that the Kiwanis Club of Napa took it over. It eventually became what is now known as the Napa City-County Library’s Summer Reading Program. The program has delighted and encouraged young Napa readers for many years.
Jim never “truly” retired.
The ﬁrst time I had lunch with them following their retirement, Dorothy teased that she had to make an appointment with Jim to spend time with him.
Ever the active community leader, Jim kept busy by continuing his love of service and was rarely seen without a clipboard or yellow pad full of notes. Fellow Kiwanis members will know what this means.
Dorothy also enjoyed community service by becoming an active volunteer for the Community Projects Thrift Store.
They spent time with family and continued to do the things they loved: walking the River Trail in Napa, having picnics, visiting Maui and the Monterey coast, and living life.
Mr. Playground
Jim was a humble man but had fun with the unexpected national attention he received in the last few years.
He was on national television and was written about in countless newspapers as “Mr. Playground.” The name came about when he initiated building the ﬁrst of 75 playgrounds for Napa children.
The ﬁrst playground was built in 1998. During a chance interaction with an elementary school principal, Jim learned that a student had been injured during recess. There weren’t many safety codes when the district had built the playground and Jim decided to do something about it.
He did extensive research with other volunteers then gathered donations to fund the project. He and his fellow Kiwanis Club members built a safe new playground for the school, and then they did it 74 more times, always with Jim at the helm.
Their legacy
Jim and Dorothy did most everything together, including living through Dorothy’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease.
Jim lovingly took care of her as long as he could in their family home. When Dorothy needed additional care, and they no longer resided together, Jim visited Dorothy every day.
They’d listen to their old music together and enjoy the fresh air on the patio in the backyard. Jim was a dedicated husband, and she was his sweetheart.
They planned to be together forever and will now be for eternity. After 73 years of marriage, Jim sadly passed in November of this year, and Dorothy joined him shortly after in early December.
Though these losses are heavy in the hearts of the Roberts Family children: Steve, Doug, Betsy, and Paul, they also feel blessed that their parents are together.
Kim Funk is a freelance writer, blogger, and former Hallmark girl based in Southern California. She spends her days writing and encouraging new bloggers, while enjoying life with her husband, two adult children, and Ranger the dog. You can find her at kimberlysjoy.com.