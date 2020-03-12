First Person: Searching for my Irish roots

The next morning, when I opened my email, his name jumped out at me. Yes, he knew of my great-grandfather; Brian’s great-grandfather and mine had been cousins. But then I almost fell off my chair. Brian was completing a 500-page book about the Gleeson family tree and had made many trips to Ireland to research it.

I couldn’t believe my good luck. As we emailed back and forth, he gave me all the important facts and places to go.

A month later, as my Aer Lingus flight circled, I marveled at the lush, green landscape, surrounded by the sparkling blue ocean. Once past customs, I got into my tiny rental car, trying to get used to being on the other side of the front seat, and to remember to drive onto the other side of the road. I took a deep breath, followed the car in front of me and headed in the general direction of Kilkenny County and Gowran.

That afternoon, I found a B&B and the proprietor nodded when I told her I was looking for my family roots. In the nearby town, a bowl of thick soup, served with warm soda bread and rich butter made the perfect supper. I snapped photos of signs for Gleeson Realty, Gleeson Bar and Gleeson Brothers Company reveling in the novelty of seeing our family name.