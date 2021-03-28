First Person Straddling two hemispheres

I had to outfit myself in warm clothes, as I faced my first fall, then winter and spring. My summer wardrobe of shorts and flip-flops wouldn’t do.

New Zealand acted early and hard against the pandemic and has stamped it out, five times now, holding steady at a total of 26 deaths, five deaths per million. Each time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, , along with the minister of health, provided clear, science-based leadership, encouraging “Team New Zealand” that if we all worked together we could eliminate the virus. We did.

I’m grateful to be here, though I miss my home and my family there. But the longer I stay, the more I feel with what my mother might have felt. I’m the one with the strong accent here. One time, in our local market, I watched a girl, about 5, stand with her mouth open, it seemed in astonishment, as I asked a helpful young man where I might find biscuits, (cookies). The girl had clearly never heard anyone "talk so funny."

And there is the constant reminder to drive on the left, oh and walk on the left, go upstairs on the left, push my trolley or trundle, (shopping cart) on the left in the supermarket.