First Person: The 100-Day Dress Challenge: A would-be fashionista finds an environmentally responsible expression

Would you wear the same clothes for 100 days in a row? During COVID-19 people have worn the same clothes for days at a time, but 100 days sounds kind of crazy, eh?

What if you could modify your lifestyle in a more ecological way, saving landfills from last year’s discarded styles? The fashion industry perpetuates unsustainable, environmentally harmful practices with its cheap, mass-produced clothing that is tossed when it’s no longer fashionable. Apparently 81 pounds of clothing per American wind up in landfills yearly.

Moreover, according to the California Public Interest Research Group [CALPIRG], manufacturers and retailers annually discard over 13 tons of pre-sale textiles into landfills.

Arguing that “waste is out of fashion,” CALPIRG advocates supporting eco-friendly manufacturers. The increasing imbalance in nature demands that we act to save our planet. Buy Nothing groups provide a free market for treasures no longer useful to the owner but highly valued by others. Next Door groups have thriving “for sale” and “free” listings with the purpose of reducing landfills.

Thousands of women of all shapes and sizes across this continent and Europe participate in the 100 Day Dress Challenge conceived by Wool& of Portland

They state, “Our aim is to design the most practical, most wearable dress in your wardrobe. Made from our favorite natural material, merino wool, quick-drying, breathable, odor-resistant, naturally soft." (journal.wooland.com/post/2020/5/1/100-day-dress-challenge.)

It is a naturally renewable resource, even soothing to people with eczema. It is comfortable in cool and warm temperatures.

Here's how it works: Upon receiving photos taken every day to document compliance, the company sends the successful participant $100 toward a new Wool& dress. The goal is to convince people of the desirability of sustainable “slow fashion,” what we used to call timeless, an elevated classic fashion style that ceases to go out of style or look dated.

I followed an Instagram account from a woman who was documenting her 100-day journey. While my initial reaction was skeptical, I was impressed by her daily musings and the clever manner in which she accessorized the dress to make it seem different every day.

Looking at the Wool& website and their several FaceBook private groups, including a Buy/Sell/Trade site, I was impressed to find a diverse group of most empathetic, encouraging women.

In sharing their experiences, some participants confessed to having difficulty with their self-image and taking selfies every day. Some people with COVID struggled to get out of bed to take their daily photo, describing symptoms to the receptive, sympathetic audience. Many people were finally able to purge their closets of clothes they probably would never wear as well as other household items that had been impossible to relinquish. Many swore off on buying any new clothes for the 100-day period or longer.

I bought a dress in January. Of the 24 styles, mostly swing dresses, I purchased a fitted shirtwaist dress in an aubergine color. Some come in both short and long versions, so the shorter version can be worn as a tunic on tall people or just above the knee for us short folks. I am currently on day 89, and while it sometimes feels like a chore, I am generally enjoying the process and it has provided a welcome diversion to my stay-at-home-during-COVID existence.

Now, I am excited about choosing my reward dress. Is this just a clever scheme to get us to shift our fashion obsessions to this one company? I have noticed that hundreds of the women in the group own several of the Wool& dresses and rave about them. They dye a dress that is too plain and make it a stunning jewel tone. They exalt about how little they have to pack when headed for vacation. They swap styles on the B/S/T site. While I appreciate their enthusiasm, I am content to have just a few in my shrinking wardrobe, and I still value my pants, leggings and cotton dresses. I actually did purge my old suits and many clothes I haven’t worn.

Many participants describe freedom from choosing what to wear. Throwing on a swing dress with a sweater and leggings probably takes less than a minute. They love that they can spray their dress with water and air it overnight to rid it of odors, then wash it perhaps once per week or even less.

Above all, the folks who have completed the challenge appreciate that they are more accepting of themselves and their perceived imperfections. I think that is a pretty good outcome, as well as benefitting the environment. The company’s mission statement says it all: “Live simply, consume carefully, do good.”

Polly A. Webber is a retired immigration judge who moved to Napa five years ago and consults to the Napa County Public Defenders Office on immigration matters. She is also a fiber artist, making traditional hand-hooked rugs as well as knitted and crocheted sculptures.