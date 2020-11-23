First Person: What I'm Thankful For

This isn’t the first time he has forgotten something that I’ve had to recover. I’ve had to drive up his laptop, his driver’s license, important documents, and lots of other things. He sometimes leaves his cell phone at home, but he doesn’t bother with that because not having it is more of a relief than an inconvenience. And, the Apple watch I bought him last year for Christmas is left on his nightstand more days than it is not.

At the winery, I swiftly walk to his office and enter. He sees me and smiles affectionately. I say, “Hello,” and walk to his desk to give him his wallet. “Now you won’t be hungry,” I say.

“Thank you,” he says with a smile. And I leave.

On the way back down the Silverado Trail, I think about how I have one hour less of the day to do my school work. I complain to myself, but the complaint is only a thin veneer. Honestly, I am never happier than when I am taking care of him. It’s a bland form of domesticity, but it’s also the American dream.