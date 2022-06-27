1776 macarons and counting: Adventures on Stephen Durfee's sweet road to success

Stephen Durfee is looking for a new way to commute to work.

For the past two decades Durfee, a pastry chef with a wall full of global awards, has been able to hop on his bike to make the trip to teach at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. Now, he has to master a more challenging route, from Napa to San Francisco, requiring buses and boats.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

After two decades of teaching aspiring chefs, as well as weekend enthusiasts and conference attendees, Durfee has left the CIA to take a new job as director of chocolate curriculum at Dandelion Chocolates, a "bean-to-bar" enterprise in San Francisco.

"Basically, I'll be doing what I've been doing for years with my classes," Durfee said. "Now I get to do it with many more people."

Durfee's road from the garde manger station at the French Laundry in Yountville to chocolate cognoscenti has been filled with adventures, most recently including an invitation to teach at the White House.

Last spring, he headed to Washington, D.C. at the invitation of the American Egg Board, which sponsors the annual White House Easter Egg Roll, a tradition that dates back to 1878 and the Rutherford Hayes administration. There, in addition to giving presentations on "Meringue Magic," to the 35,000 guests at the event (in waves of 7,000), he constructed a replica of the White House made of macarons.

The original invitation was just to do demonstrations of meringue-making, as part of the EGG-ucation theme for the 2022 event, returning after the COVID-19 hiatus.

Durfee accepted. "Then they asked me if I had any ideas for a focal point. I just threw out the idea: Why not make the White House in macarons?"

The popular French meringue-based cookies do require a lot of eggs. "They loved the idea. They said, 'Can you do it?' I said, 'Sure.' Then I wondered what I'd gotten myself into."

Durfee gravitates toward challenges, culinary and otherwise, ever since his first foray into the world of food as a youth growing up in the Massachusetts Berkshires, where he got his first job in a Japanese restaurant.

After working on the East Coast in the early 1990s, he headed west to Napa Valley with his wife, who was going to work at a new restaurant opening in Yountville. "She asked, 'Could you give my husband a job too?'" Durfee said, "And so they did."

This is how he became part of the opening team of Thomas Keller's French Laundry in 1994, after Keller had purchased the restaurant from Don and Sally Schmitt.

Durfee began at the garde manger station, as the chef in charge of cold dishes, and moved around the restaurant until found his niche: desserts.

In 1998 he won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef, and in 1999 he was named one of the 10 best pastry chefs in America by Pastry Art & Design and Chocolatier magazines.

He also discovered, not far from Yountville, the new California campus of the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, which had opened in 1995 at the former Christian Brothers Winery in St. Helena.

"I was a guest instructor there," he said, "and I was working next to Jean-Louis Palladin," the French chef known as the one who introduced nouvelle cuisine to Washington. "I thought, this place is incredible."

After some time in France, Durfee joined the staff of instructors at the CIA, where he taught the art of desserts. Gradually "the plated dessert guy" became fascinated with chocolate. In 2012, he took off a year to practice making fantastic chocolate creations, in preparation for competing in the 2013 Coupe du Monde de la Pâtisserie, the dessert portion of the famed Bocuse d'Or, the biennial culinary Olympics held in Lyon, France.

It was an experience, he said, laughing. "It was cold. We started early in the morning. We had three outlets. And stern-looking, decorated Frenchmen watching us, as we were constantly plugging and unplugging machines. It's intimidating until it's over and you get to shake their hands."

Durfee's team came in fourth, "but it was like a 37-point difference, as in we had 7,450 and the third-place team had 7,487. Those aren't the exact numbers but it was something like that. France crushed it — they beat us by 1,000 or something."

Still, it was a significant accomplishment for Americans, who would not win a medal at the Bocuse d'Or until 2015, when Philip Tessier and Skylar Stover won a silver medal.

"Putting on a jacket with the American flag is incredibly humbling," Durfee said.

As his interest in chocolate continued to grow, Durfee began teaching advanced-level classes in how beans become chocolate, and also taking classes from Harvard extension on broader topics, such as the social impact of chocolate production.

He had worked with well-known chocolate companies such as Ghirardelli and Valrhona, but when a former student, working as a pastry chef at Dandelion Chocolate in San Francisco, introduced him to this small, idealistic company, Durfee was intrigued.

"They were a couple of years old," Durfee said. "Still growing, still perfecting their techniques."

Dandelion was founded in 2012 with an emphasis on cultivating relationships with cacao farmers around the world, and creating small-batch chocolate with minimal processing to highlight the differences among different beans — the terroir of chocolate.

He liked the Dandelion philosophy of "true ingredient chocolate," he said. "It celebrates the flavor variations, depending on the origins of the cacao."

"You can bake the same recipe with chocolate from different origins and they all will be different," he said.

Durfee ended up traveling to Tanzania to immerse himself in a world where cacao beans were grown. This year, he decided to make the move to Dandelion.

First, however, he had this trip to the nation's capital and a White House made of macarons to complete.

He created a couple of models in Napa, covering a Styrofoam structure with royal meringue, "which sets up like stucco."

"Fortunately we made all the mistakes at home," Durfee said.

Once in Washington, he and his team spent eight hours attaching white macarons — with blue macaron shutters and green macaron landscaping. "We used an electric drill through frozen macarons to make columns," he explained.

The White House was a hit. "Everyone wanted to know, can you eat it?" he said. "The other question was: How many macarons had it taken to build the mansion? I said 1776," he said. "Although later we counted and it turned out to be more than 2,000."

"There was a lot going on for kids," he said, aside from chasing wooden eggs on the White House lawn. NBA stars were leading exercises with children, "Wicked" star Kristin Chenoweth was reading stories, while Durfee was showing how to make a dacquoise, a dessert cake made with layers of almond and hazelnut meringue.

"Lots of kids got involved," he said. "We had them up on the stage separating eggs, adding sugar, putting the meringue in pastry bags."

Then two Secret Service agents approached him. Someone wanted to meet him. He found himself shaking hands with Dr. Jill Biden.

Like all the other visitors to his pavilion, the first lady admired his macaron White House.

"I was a little starstruck," Durfee said of his chat with Dr. Biden, but recalling that "she's a teacher too," he asked her a question. "I wondered what was her favorite room in the White House. It's the Blue Room."

Now back from D.C., Durfee is planning experiences for visitors to the Dandelion factory. "Most people have a Willy Wonka idea of a chocolate factory," he said. "The beauty of this factory is everyone is welcome. You get to smell and taste and see it. You can get your hands in it."

The possibilities make this new and longer commute worthwhile. Besides, you never know who might turn up to visit.

Durfee shared one of his favorite chocolate recipes for Register readers, noting that, as pastry chefs do, he gives the ingredients by weight rather than measure. For precision, if not perfection.

Chocolate Soufflé Cake

Stephen Durfee

Yield: One 8-inch cake

Ingredients:

Chocolate: 12 ounces

Butter: 5 ounces

Egg yolks: 5 each

Whole egg: 1

Sugar: 2 ounces

Rum: 1 ½ ounces

Egg whites: 5 each

Sugar: 2 ounces

Method

1. Butter the bottom and sides of an 8-inch cake pan, then line the bottom with parchment paper. Cut a strip of parchment, 3 inches wide to line the sides of the pan. Butter the parchment paper as well.

2. Combine the chocolate and butter in a stainless steel mixing bowl. Melt the mixture over barely simmering water. Keep the mixture warm while you proceed with the next steps, about 110°F.

3. Using an electric mixer with a whip attachment, whip egg yolks, the one whole egg and the sugar until very thick, about 5 minutes. Add the rum.

4. Using an electric mixer with a clean bowl and clean whisk attachment, whip egg whites at medium speed until foamy and opaque, then gradually add sugar. Whip to soft peaks.

5. Fold the whipped yolk mixture into the melted chocolate, then fold in the whipped egg whites. Pour into prepared pan.

6. Bake at 325ºF, about 35 minutes. Cool thoroughly in the pan, then remove. Dust with powdered sugar.

Chef's notes:

-- Any good-quality dark chocolate will work in this recipe, so choose something that you really like!

-- Eggs will whip more effectively if they have been left out at room temperature for a few hours.

You can substitute any liqueur, or strong coffee, for the rum.

-- If you only have one bowl and whisk attachment for your mixer, you will need to whip the egg yolks first and scrape them out of the mixer bowl into something else, then very carefully clean the bowl and the whisk attachment before you begin on the egg whites. The egg whites will not foam properly if the bowl or whisk has any fat (such as egg yolk) on it.

-- This cake freezes extremely well. You might say it even improves if frozen, then thawed.

Satisfy your cravings With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.