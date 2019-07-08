Gott’s Roadside has released its new seasonal specialties: Watermelon Wedge, Mexican Street Corn and a BBQ Brisket sandwich.
The Watermelon Wedge’s fruity and juicy pulp is sprinkled with fresh aromatic mint, a touch of cracked pepper and a drizzle of olive oil, but it’s the salty bites of feta cheese that give each crunch the delicious yin-yang of savory and sweet fruitiness.
The Mexican Street Corn, on first sight, looks sinful — lightly brushed with mayonnaise and topped with generous amounts of Cotija cheese (named after a Mexican town). But once you dive in, you find the sweet, juicy corn is perfectly balanced by this savory richness. Asado spice adds delicious intrigue, and lime wedges provide a great tang that brings all of these flavors together under its citrusy spell.
The piece de resistance is the BBQ Brisket Sandwich with celery slaw and pickled onions on an impossibly fluffy egg bun. The tender, shredded beef is slow-cooked with a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce. The celery slaw and egg bun bookend these flavors with the perfect combination of crunch and fresh-bread-softness. Pickled onions add their own bright tangy taste to the soft, tender beef.
Dave Woolsey, general manager of Gott’s at Oxbow in Napa, said that the seasonal specialties are available in both the Oxbow and St. Helena locations.