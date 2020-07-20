A COVID-19 project: Create your own cookbook

Many of us are walking cookbooks. We have a few tried-and-true recipes we’ve tweaked over the years. Then there are grandma’s family specials. These are our go-to recipes. The ones we love, and that people often request.
After friends asked for several recipes, I decided my COVID-19 project for the week would be to create a collection of my favorite recipes. My mantra was “easy, healthy, fresh and freezable." I consulted my twin sister for ideas and critique. Thus began, “Mara’s Favorite Recipes.”
I love reading cookbooks. The Napa County Library has many online cookbooks. I also spent time perusing cooking blogs. My favorite is “The Woks of Life” (thewoksoflife.com). It is a small Chinese family that wants to help people cook Chinese and Thai comfort foods.
Another good resource is www.myrecipes.com. This website sends daily recipes and is filled with great information. I just discovered Nadiya’s Kitchen on Netflix; she is a kindred soul when it comes to cooking.
My COVID-19 goal this year is to learn Chinese and Thai cooking and to expand my soup repertoire. Meanwhile, Napa’s summer bounty of great produce led me back to old favorites.
I am a big cook-and-freeze home chef. I often give away dinners to sick friends, busy mothers, and birthday celebrants. Many care packages have left my kitchen.
When I was in college and later a full-time worker, frozen homemade meals got me through the hectic times. I always had dinner ready for unexpected guests and do; even today. As a student, small budgets forced me to buy food in season when it is cheaper and tastier.
I cook in large pots (especially, spaghetti sauce, curry, chili and soups), cool food, and put flat in Ziplock bags, label and freeze. In preparation, I usually buy ingredients in bulk, mixing and matching batches of shredded carrots, celery, onions, and zucchini for each recipe.
Upon seeing my little recipe book, a friend exclaimed, “I’ve got eight recipes that I cook. That’s it. I could invite another friend who has about eight as well. We can do a cookbook!”
Here is what I did:
1. Selected a cross-section of soups, salads and entrees (sorry, I don’t bake). I selected eight recipes.
2. Added a section on jams and cooking tips.
3. Created a few drawings (you can use clip art).
4. Had family and friends review for changes, additions, and editing
5. Went to Office Depot with my thumb drive for help to paginate, scan images and place them with the recipes, and print.
6. Selected a plastic cover and card stock for cover. Hand-painted each booklet
7. Cost for 18 pages (these are half pages), plastic cover, card stock for cover,scanning images, editing service, paper, and hand staple was $3 per booklet (or $2.50 without plastic cover)
My goal was to demystify cooking (especially jam making) and to share my easy recipes. For example, many jam recipes call for 4-6 cups of sugar. This is ridiculous! Fruit has natural sugar. I never add more than ¼ to ½ cup of sugar to a potful of fruit, depending on the tartness. Then I cook it down until thick. I love the interplay between sweet and sour. Like many home cooks, we have developed tricks, shortcuts, and many creative uses for local produce. It is fun to share these.
I’ve been inspired by the generosity of many cooks now sharing online. I have discovered numerous creative dishes for my overflowing garden of zucchini. However, my favorite recipe is zucchini stuffing that my college boyfriend, Scott, taught me more than 50 years ago. I love stuffing but wanted a healthier version. That had to go into the book. The recipe is an homage to Scott, zucchini and stuffing.
Let’s face it. When we buy a cookbook, we are lucky to use 3-5 recipes from most books. We have also adapted and streamlined recipes over the years. Fine-tuning a recipe makes it personal, as does those special dishes passed down over the generations. A small booklet of your personal favorites is a great gift and easy to do. You too can be a Julia Child.
Zucchini Stuffing
Like stuffing, but healthy and delicious.
5-8 medium zucchini grated (I do a 3-times zucchini to 1-time bread stuffing)
1 large onion, or 2 medium, dice small
1 package (12 oz.) of Pepperidge Farm Classic Herb Stuffing (not cubes) NOTE: Easy to get these at Thanksgiving; harder other times of year. (You can make homemade stuffing: First butter 8 pieces of bread, (12 small), sprinkle poultry seasoning, cut into small cubes, bake in 300-degree oven until toasted (approximately 20 minutes)
Salt and pepper (does not need much salt)
Dash of oregano or favorite seasoning
1-2 eggs beaten (loosen with a little milk or soy sauce)
1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
OPTIONAL: Add diced celery, mushrooms, or other favorite veggies. It is stuffing, so it’s very forgiving; add your favorite ingredients.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a couple casserole pans (or use parchment paper, grease).
Mix all ingredients except cheese and then add egg to bind. Pat down firmly into greased baking dish. Can make this loaf thick or thin. Top with cheese. Cook for about 40-50 minutes; sometimes I put under broiler at the end of cooking to get crisp.
Take out and let set for 10 minutes. You can cut squares and freeze after cooling.
Mara Adelman is a local Napa home cook. She welcomes your comments and favorite recipes. She will email her cookbook upon request: mara@seattleu.edu
