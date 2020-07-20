A COVID-19 project: Create your own cookbook

7. Cost for 18 pages (these are half pages), plastic cover, card stock for cover,scanning images, editing service, paper, and hand staple was $3 per booklet (or $2.50 without plastic cover)

My goal was to demystify cooking (especially jam making) and to share my easy recipes. For example, many jam recipes call for 4-6 cups of sugar. This is ridiculous! Fruit has natural sugar. I never add more than ¼ to ½ cup of sugar to a potful of fruit, depending on the tartness. Then I cook it down until thick. I love the interplay between sweet and sour. Like many home cooks, we have developed tricks, shortcuts, and many creative uses for local produce. It is fun to share these.

I’ve been inspired by the generosity of many cooks now sharing online. I have discovered numerous creative dishes for my overflowing garden of zucchini. However, my favorite recipe is zucchini stuffing that my college boyfriend, Scott, taught me more than 50 years ago. I love stuffing but wanted a healthier version. That had to go into the book. The recipe is an homage to Scott, zucchini and stuffing.